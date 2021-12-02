Purdue Women's Basketball: Boilers take out Yellow Jackets on a buzzer-beater

Junior guard Jeanae Terry attempts to score a field goal. Terry scored 9 points, 7 assists and 7 rebounds and scored the game-winning basket at the buzzer for Purdue. Lichao Shen | Staff Photographer

It took a couple of free throws and a buzzer beater from junior guard and Illini transfer Jeanae Terry to overcome a slow start and seal an exciting 53-52 win for the Purdue women's basketball team Wednesday night in the Big Ten/ACC Challenge.

It took almost three minutes for the Boilermakers (6-2) to get on the board. Even after they did, it was not long until Georgia Tech (5-2) took the lead from Purdue and went on a run.

At the half, the Yellow Jackets led 26-22. As the end of the second quarter neared, the Boilers were able to shrink the gap to a manageable distance, but it did not take long for the Yellow Jackets to get back in the lead.

But the Boilermakers were not going down without a fight.

"We've got a locker room full of believers and we really don't care what the world thinks about us," head coach Katie Gearlds said.

They were able to reclaim the lead and put some distance in between them and their opponent until the last few minutes of the game when the Boilermakers and Yellow Jackets were going shot-for-shot.

A few late fouls nearly sunk the Boilers. Both teams went to the foul line within the last minute, and the Yellow Jackets went 2-for-2 while the Boilers went 1-for-2.

When Georgia Tech went 0-for-2 with 15 seconds left, the ball went to Purdue. Another foul took senior guard Cassidy Hardin out of the game and the Yellow Jackets went back to the free throw line.

"That last minute of going back-and-forth with free throws and back-and-forth with scoring, it was definitely stressful," Terry said.

"Staying together is really what helped us finish this game off."

Another 0-for-2 performance gave the Boilers the ball and Terry was able to sink a last second shot to finish the game.

"I know when I passed the ball to JT, I have faith in her and I knew she was gonna do the right thing," sophomore guard Madison Layden said.

In the first half, Georgia Tech had outperformed Purdue in nearly every category. The Yellow Jackets had more rebounds and fewer fouls, but Purdue did claim a higher shooting percentage. That changed in the second half.

The teams ended the game with a 35% field goal percentage and their 3-point percentages were less than one percent apart.

In the second quarter, both teams ended up in scoring droughts of over three minutes. Georgia Tech was able to end its drought just short of the four-minute mark, but Purdue's continued on. A layup from junior forward Rickie Woltman ended it at around 5:30 left in the quarter.

Purdue returns to the court Sunday afternoon to face No. 18 Ohio State in the Big Ten opener. The game tips off at 2 p.m. and can be streamed on BTN+.

NOTES:

• Georgia Tech is led by former Purdue coach Nell Fortner. She was Purdue's head coach for one season – 1996-97 – when her team won a Big Ten regular season championship and had a 17-11 record. She left Purdue to coach the US Women's National Team. She coached that team for the three years leading up to the Sydney Olympics where it earned a Gold Medal. With Team USA, she had a 101-14 record, the most ever in Women's USA Basketball history.

• Purdue won on Wednesday, despite being outrebounded by 18, 45-27. Georgia Tech's Lorela Cubaj had 20 boards in the game.

• Purdue now leads the all-time series with Georgia Tech 3-1.

• The Boilermakers are 4-11 all-time in the Big Ten/ACC Challenge.

• Purdue is now 3-0 all-time when facing former Purdue head coaches, after the final-second win against Nell Fortner (Purdue – 1996-97).

• Purdue committed 13 turnovers but only gave up seven points on giveaways.

• Terry has recorded 17 assists over the last two games.

• Only Cassidy Hardin and Layden made a 3-pointer on the night, as Purdue won without making seven triples for the first time this season.

• The Boilermakers won a game scoring 55 points or less for the 15th time since the 2009-10 season.

• The four offensive rebounds tied for the third fewest in program history.

• In a tightly called game, eight of Purdue's nine players recorded a foul, with Hardin fouling out for the first time in her career.

– Purdue Athletics contributed to this report.