Waypoint’s Matt Lacey considers the near future in M&A, and why there’s such appetite for creative agencies right now. M&A is a clear indication of what’s hot and what’s not in the market, and buyers will always acquire to build value. Because of the lead times required to get a deal over the line, and some of the conversations that may come to nothing, as an M&A adviser you get a really good sense of current and future appetites. Creative is hot currently and for the foreseeable.

BUSINESS ・ 13 DAYS AGO