The latest Atelier Sophie 2: The Alchemist of the Mysterious Dream trailer is here, and it introduces us to Plachta, who takes on a little different form in the sequel. You might’ve looked at the featured image and asked yourself if there were some kind of mistake, but the girl in the image is Plachta’s appearance in a dream world. In the first Atelier Sophie, she appeared as a scantily dressed older girl. More specifically, she first appeared as an old book and took on a more human form after Sophie writes a recipe in the book.

