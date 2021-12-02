ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Military

US defense chief slams China's drive for hypersonic weapons

By Associated Press
Greater Milwaukee Today
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSEOUL, South Korea — U.S. Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin said Thursday that China’s pursuit of hypersonic weapons “increases tensions in the region” and vowed the U.S. will maintain its capability to deter potential threats posed by China. Austin spoke following annual security talks in Seoul, which came after the...

www.gmtoday.com

The Independent

Russia and China are attacking US satellites with lasers and jammers ‘every day’ says top general

United States’ satellites are constantly under attack, and China may become the dominant space power by the end of the decade, according to a Space Force general.“The threats are really growing and expanding every single day. And it’s really an evolution of activity that’s been happening for a long time,” General David Thompson, the Space Force’s first vice chief of space operations, told the Washington Post.“We’re really at a point now where there’s a whole host of ways that our space systems can be threatened.”The United States must deal with “reversible attacks” on satellites – those which do not...
MILITARY
AFP

Pentagon chief says China ops near Taiwan resemble 'rehearsals'

US Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin said Saturday that recent extensive Chinese military operations near Taiwan resembled "rehearsals" and he reaffirmed Washington's strong support for Taipei. President Joe Biden's Pentagon chief said the United States remained committed to supporting "Taiwan's ability to defend itself." In a speech devoted largely to an array of challenges posed by an increasingly confident China, he underlined Washington's "real differences" with Beijing. Austin was speaking at a national defense forum at the Reagan Presidential Library in Simi Valley, California.
MILITARY
State
Washington State
The Independent

Israel urges hard line against Iran at nuclear talks

Israeli Prime Minister Naftali Bennett on Sunday urged world powers to take a hard line against Iran in negotiations aimed at reviving an international nuclear deal, as his top defense and intelligence officials headed to Washington to discuss the flailing talks.Israel has been watching with concern as world powers sit down with Iran in Vienna in hopes of restoring the tattered 2015 deal. Iran last week struck its own hard line as talks resumed in Vienna, suggesting everything discussed in previous rounds of diplomacy could be renegotiated. Continued Iranian advances in its atomic program have further raised the...
MIDDLE EAST
Fudzilla

US space force claims there is a war going on in space

Russia and China are launching "reversible attacks," US. Space Force's General David Thompson, the service's second in command, said last week that Russia and China are launching "reversible attacks," such as electronic warfare jamming, temporarily blinding optics with lasers, and cyber-attacks, on US satellites "every day". A small Russian satellite...
MILITARY
The Independent

US intelligence finds Russia planning Ukraine offensive

President Joe Biden has pledged to make it “very, very difficult” for Russia’s Vladimir Putin to take military action in Ukraine as U.S. intelligence officials determined that Russian planning is underway for a possible military offensive that could begin as soon as early 2022.The new intelligence finding estimates that the Russians are planning to deploy an estimated 175,000 troops and almost half of them are already deployed along various points near Ukraine's border, according to a Biden administration official who spoke on the condition of anonymity to discuss the finding.It comes as Russia has picked up its demands on...
MILITARY
Business Insider

An AK-47 on tracks: Why Russia built an astounding 83,500 T-54 tanks

After World War II, the Soviets were looking for a main battle tank to replace the heroic T-34 tank. Over the next 15 years, the Soviets built 83,500 T-54s, and some are still in service in other countries. Russia's T-54 Tank Was a Cold War Beast: After World War II,...
MILITARY
AFP

Russia planning Ukraine offensive with up to 175,000 troops: report

Russia is orchestrating a multi-front offensive involving up to 175,000 troops as soon as next year, The Washington Post reported Friday, as Ukraine warned that a large-scale attack may be planned for next month. Moscow's plans "involve extensive movement of 100 battalion tactical groups with an estimated 175,000 personnel, along with armor, artillery and equipment," a US administration official told the Post on condition of anonymity. While the Pentagon told AFP it would not comment on intelligence matters, it said it was "deeply concerned by evidence that Russia has made plans for aggressive actions against Ukraine." "We continue to support de-escalation in the region and a diplomatic resolution to the conflict in eastern Ukraine," Pentagon spokesman Lieutenant Colonel Tony Semelroth said.
MILITARY
americanmilitarynews.com

China’s hypersonic test ‘increases tension in the region,’ Pentagon chief says

Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin acknowledged Thursday that China’s hypersonic test in July had boosted unease in the region, but downplayed it as just one of many concerning behaviors. “We have concerns about the military capabilities the [People’s Republic of China] continues to pursue, and the pursuit of those capabilities increases...
MILITARY
The Guardian

Russia sends defence missiles to Pacific islands claimed by Japan

Russia has deployed coastal defence missile systems near Pacific islands also claimed by Japan, a move intended to underline Moscow’s firm stance in the dispute. The Bastion missile systems were moved to Matua, a deserted volcanic island in the middle of the Kuril island chain. Japan claims four of the southernmost islands.
MILITARY
Washington Post

Biden is right that global democracy is at risk. But the threat isn’t China.

If the Biden administration has a foreign policy doctrine, it’s surely the president’s oft-stated vision that democracies are locked in a must-win historic battle with autocracies. “I predict to you your children or grandchildren are going to be doing their doctoral thesis on the issue of who succeeded, autocracy or democracy, because that is what is at stake,”Joe Biden intoned in his first news conference as president.
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
The Independent

Edging towards a ‘nightmare’? Ukraine border military build-up continues as diplomatic tensions grow

The talks between Anthony Blinken and Sergei Lavrov in Stockholm were supposed to help quieten the steady drumbeat of another possible war in Ukraine. Instead it ended after just 40 minutes amid accusations and recriminations, with no sign of a road-map out of the escalating and incendiary crisis.The Russian Foreign Minister warned of a conflict which will draw in other states and leave Europe facing the “nightmare of military confrontation”. Blinken responded that "the United States and our allies and partners are deeply concerned by evidence that Russia has made plans for significant aggressive moves against Ukraine,...
MILITARY
