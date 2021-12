From Wikipedia: “Human rights are moral principles or norms for certain standards of human behaviour…” I’ve long pondered what this means with respect to the unhoused. When any sentient being suffers, we ought to ask if the suffering can be alleviated or eliminated. If it can, we ought to do what we can. This is at the moral core of the question. At the headwaters of justice.

