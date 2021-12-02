ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Alabama State

Series history: Georgia football versus Alabama

By James Morgan
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2JcUBv_0dC2xrHb00
Paul Abell-USA TODAY Sports

The University of Georgia has lost six consecutive football games to the Alabama Crimson Tide. Georgia last defeated Alabama in 2007.

Alabama head coach Nick Saban is 6-1 in his career with the Crimson Tide against Georgia. He is 3-0 in his coaching career against his former assistant coach Kirby Smart.

The 2021 game has a different feel to it for the Georgia Bulldogs, but many UGA fans will not believe they’ll beat Alabama until they see it. Here’s a look at the series history between Georgia and Alabama:

Overall series lead: Bama tops Dawgs

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3M7aV7_0dC2xrHb00
Alabama Crimson Tide head coach Nick Saban has built the top program in college football. Reinhold Matay-USA TODAY Sports

Alabama leads the all-time series 41-25-4 over Georgia. The Crimson Tide have won the vast majority of games in the series since it began in 1895.

2008, 2015: Georgia comes out flat at home

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0te2ys_0dC2xrHb00
Dale Zanine-USA TODAY Sports

Nick Saban and Alabama dominated highly talented and highly rated Georgia teams in Athens both in 2008 and 2015. As a Georgia fan, who attended both games, I can safely say the games were miserable disappointments.

In 2008, Matthew Stafford, Knowshon Moreno and A.J. Green headlined UGA’s talented team that was ranked No. 1 in the preseason. Alabama raced to a shocking 31-0 halftime lead. The Dawgs put up some garbage time stats to make the game look closer on the scoreboard.

In 2015, Derrick Henry and Alabama played at Georgia during a heavy rain. The Crimson Tide forced four Georgia turnovers and scored one touchdown off a blocked punt. Georgia collapsed and allowed a pair of touchdowns before halftime. Alabama won 38-10.

UGA finishes 5 yards short in 2012

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1qJFxf_0dC2xrHb00
Daniel Shirey-USA TODAY Sports

The Georgia Bulldogs and quarterback Aaron Murray were up for the challenge of facing Alabama in 2012. Georgia entered the game 11-1 and looking at a shot to face Notre Dame in the national championship.

Todd Gurley ran for 122 yards and two touchdowns, but it was not enough for the Dawgs. Amari Cooper, Eddie Lacy and AJ McCarron fueled a strong fourth quarter from the Alabama offense. Aaron Murray helped the Georgia offense get the ball inside the 10-yard line, but he completed a tipped pass to wide receiver Chris Conley at the 5-yard line as time expired.

UGA's last win: 2007

The last time Georgia beat Alabama was in 2007. Matthew Stafford, Knowshon Moreno and the Bulldogs won in overtime (26-23) against the Crimson Tide. Mikey Henderson caught a touchdown to give Mark Richt and UGA a huge road win in Tuscaloosa.

National Championship, 2018 SEC Championship

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3dXzin_0dC2xrHb00
Dale Zanine-USA TODAY Sports

The 2018 SEC Championship game and the 2017 national championship game (played in 2018) were another pair of tough losses for Georgia. The Dawgs built big leads in both games, but allowed Alabama to come back. Alabama’s second-string quarterbacks helped propel the Crimson Tide in both games.

Rivalry future: more big games

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=07BpT9_0dC2xrHb00
Dale Zanine-USA TODAY Sports

Georgia and Alabama have to face each other in the SEC Championship or College Football Playoff in order to play each other very often. In the current rotation, Alabama plays Georgia in the regular season only once every six years! The SEC will likely expand to nine conference games with the additions of Texas and Oklahoma.

Georgia is one of the few programs that can compete with Alabama for recruits and match its level of talent on the field.

Comments / 0

Related
The Spun

Major College Football Coach Reportedly Getting Fired Sunday

You can reportedly add another notable name to the college football head coach firing list. According to a report from Yahoo! Sports college football insider Pete Thamel, the Washington Huskies are expected to fire head coach Jimmy Lake. Lake, 44, is currently suspended for shoving and hitting current linebacker Ruperake...
COLLEGE SPORTS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Georgia College Sports
Local
Alabama Football
State
Texas State
Local
Alabama College Sports
Local
Alabama Sports
Local
Georgia Sports
State
Georgia State
State
Alabama State
Local
Georgia Football
City
Tuscaloosa, AL
State
Oklahoma State
The Spun

College Football World Reacts To Alabama’s New Ranking

Where will Alabama come in on Tuesday night in the new College Football Playoff selection committee rankings?. The Crimson Tide improved to 11-1 on Saturday with a thrilling overtime victory over Auburn in the Iron Bowl. However, Alabama dropped in the latest Associated Press top 25 poll. The Crimson Tide...
ALABAMA STATE
AOL Corp

College coach fired after sideline incident

After just 13 games, Jimmy Lake’s time as Washington’s head coach ended Sunday, sources told Yahoo Sports' Pete Thamel. Washington confirmed the Yahoo Sports report via statement from athletic director Jen Cohen:. "Making a head coaching change in any sport is difficult, recognizing that the decision impacts coaches, staff, student-athletes...
COLLEGE SPORTS
dawgnation.com

Georgia football sacks leader Adam Anderson arrested, charged with rape

Georgia linebacker Adam Anderson was charged with rape and booked at 7:45 p.m. on Wednesday night, according to the Athens-Clarke County jail booking recap. Anderson, who maintains his innocence per his attorney, voluntarily surrendered per AJC.com. Anderson has been indefinitely suspended since Nov. 1, three days after a field case...
GEORGIA STATE
rolling out

What Deion Sanders said after sons won title, hugged him in wheelchair (video)

All of the noise ceased for three hours. To end a week where reports surfaced Jackson State football coach Deion Sanders impressed at an interview with TCU, Sanders returned to the sideline to coach the Tigers to a SWAC East division championship on Nov. 13, 2021. Jackson State (9-1, 7-0 SWAC) defeated Southern University (4-6, 3-4) 21-17 after trailing 17-7 in the fourth quarter.
FOOTBALL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Mark Richt
Person
Nick Saban
Person
Matthew Stafford
On3.com

Alabama quarterback Bryce Young inks new NIL deal

Alabama quarterback Bryce Young added a new NIL deal to his growing list, and this time it involves food. The Crimson Tide star announced he has partnered with Subway, and he now has his own sub. “The Tuscaloosa” is composed of steak, bacon, Monterey cheddar cheese and chipotle sauce. “A...
NFL
The Spun

Look: Video Of Nebraska Cheerleader Is Going Viral

On Friday afternoon, the Nebraska Cornhuskers hosted the Iowa Hawkeyes in a matchup of Big Ten West programs. Early on, it looked like Nebraska would finally end the season on a high note. The Huskers jumped out to a 21-6 lead in the second half and looked to be en route to a comfortable win.
NEBRASKA STATE
Roll 'Bama Roll

Brian Kelly is going to be a disaster at LSU

Since Nick Saban arrived at Alabama, LSU has been the school that provided the greatest threat to Alabama’s dominance in the SEC West. Yes, the Tide had an eight game winning streak in the series beginning January 9, 2012, but many of those games were hard fought, physical contests. Once it was announced that Ed Orgeron would be stepping down after the season, there was a keen interest among Alabama fans about who AD Scott Woodward would land.
TUSCALOOSA, AL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#College Football Playoff#Football Games#American Football#The University Of Georgia#Uga#The Crimson Tide#Notre Dame
The Spun

5-Star Running Back Is Reportedly Entering Transfer Portal

We’ve reached the end of the 2021 college football regular season and the carousel of coaches and players has already begun. But while Lincoln Riley leaving Oklahoma for USC might be the most-high profile coaching move, another Big 12 move could have major implications this offseason. According to Woody Wommack...
COLLEGE SPORTS
ClutchPoints

Cam Newton’s net worth in 2021

Cam Newton is one of the best quarterbacks that the NFL has seen in the past decade. He is a nightmare for every team’s defenses as he can attack them by passing or rushing it himself. For this one, let’s take a look at Cam Newton’s net worth in 2021.
NFL
Detroit Sports Nation

Ohio State Buckeyes suffer massive blow

As if losing to their arch-rival Michigan Wolverines wasn’t enough, the Ohio State Buckeyes suffered another massive setback today. Prized 5 star quarterback Quinn Ewers is entering the transfer portal, and is reportedly considering three schools in the Lone Star State as his next destination:. Ewers was widely regarded as...
OHIO STATE
The Spun

Kirk Herbstreit Has Message For LSU After Hiring Brian Kelly

Just over 24 hours ago, Brian Kelly revealed he would be leaving the Notre Dame Fighting Irish to coach the LSU Tigers. The move sent shockwaves through the college football world. Reactions to the move ranged all over the spectrum, with some calling it a great move and others questioning Kelly’s fit in Louisiana.
COLLEGE SPORTS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
University of Georgia
NewsBreak
College Sports
Sports
University of Notre Dame
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
College Football
The Spun

Lee Corso Reveals His College Football Playoff Picks Right Now

The 2021 college football season is starting to wind down, with only a few games left on the regular season schedule. With conference title games only a few weeks away, every game is that much more important for teams hoping to make the College Football Playoff. On Saturday morning, ESPN’s Lee Corso gave an updated look at his playoff teams right now.
COLLEGE SPORTS
Larry Brown Sports

Former Oklahoma players have clear pick for new head coach

The abrupt departure of Lincoln Riley has left Oklahoma searching for a new head coach. For several Oklahoma alumni, the choice is an obvious one. In the hours after Riley left for USC, there was a groundswell of support from ex-players for the Sooners to make a run at Clemson defensive coordinator Brent Venables. Venables has long been a highly-respected assistant coach, and served as Oklahoma’s defensive coordinator from 1999 to 2011.
OKLAHOMA STATE
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

USA TODAY Sports Media Group

46K+
Followers
98K+
Post
17M+
Views
ABOUT

USA TODAY Sports Media Group serves fans passionate about the NFL, NBA, NCAA, MMA and so much more. From expert insights and analysis to the latest team and player news and pop-culture moments, SMG provides trending and top-tier content that fans want.

 https://www.usatoday.com/sports

Comments / 0

Community Policy