Series history: Georgia football versus Alabama

The University of Georgia has lost six consecutive football games to the Alabama Crimson Tide. Georgia last defeated Alabama in 2007.

Alabama head coach Nick Saban is 6-1 in his career with the Crimson Tide against Georgia. He is 3-0 in his coaching career against his former assistant coach Kirby Smart.

The 2021 game has a different feel to it for the Georgia Bulldogs, but many UGA fans will not believe they’ll beat Alabama until they see it. Here’s a look at the series history between Georgia and Alabama:

Overall series lead: Bama tops Dawgs

Alabama leads the all-time series 41-25-4 over Georgia. The Crimson Tide have won the vast majority of games in the series since it began in 1895.

2008, 2015: Georgia comes out flat at home

Nick Saban and Alabama dominated highly talented and highly rated Georgia teams in Athens both in 2008 and 2015. As a Georgia fan, who attended both games, I can safely say the games were miserable disappointments.

In 2008, Matthew Stafford, Knowshon Moreno and A.J. Green headlined UGA’s talented team that was ranked No. 1 in the preseason. Alabama raced to a shocking 31-0 halftime lead. The Dawgs put up some garbage time stats to make the game look closer on the scoreboard.

In 2015, Derrick Henry and Alabama played at Georgia during a heavy rain. The Crimson Tide forced four Georgia turnovers and scored one touchdown off a blocked punt. Georgia collapsed and allowed a pair of touchdowns before halftime. Alabama won 38-10.

UGA finishes 5 yards short in 2012

The Georgia Bulldogs and quarterback Aaron Murray were up for the challenge of facing Alabama in 2012. Georgia entered the game 11-1 and looking at a shot to face Notre Dame in the national championship.

Todd Gurley ran for 122 yards and two touchdowns, but it was not enough for the Dawgs. Amari Cooper, Eddie Lacy and AJ McCarron fueled a strong fourth quarter from the Alabama offense. Aaron Murray helped the Georgia offense get the ball inside the 10-yard line, but he completed a tipped pass to wide receiver Chris Conley at the 5-yard line as time expired.

UGA's last win: 2007

The last time Georgia beat Alabama was in 2007. Matthew Stafford, Knowshon Moreno and the Bulldogs won in overtime (26-23) against the Crimson Tide. Mikey Henderson caught a touchdown to give Mark Richt and UGA a huge road win in Tuscaloosa.

National Championship, 2018 SEC Championship

The 2018 SEC Championship game and the 2017 national championship game (played in 2018) were another pair of tough losses for Georgia. The Dawgs built big leads in both games, but allowed Alabama to come back. Alabama’s second-string quarterbacks helped propel the Crimson Tide in both games.

Rivalry future: more big games

Georgia and Alabama have to face each other in the SEC Championship or College Football Playoff in order to play each other very often. In the current rotation, Alabama plays Georgia in the regular season only once every six years! The SEC will likely expand to nine conference games with the additions of Texas and Oklahoma.

Georgia is one of the few programs that can compete with Alabama for recruits and match its level of talent on the field.