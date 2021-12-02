John Poe takes over as police chief in Luna Pier

John Poe, a veteran of 28 years of crime prevention experience with the River Rouge Police Department and two years with the Detroit Police Department, is taking over for the retiring Brett Ansel as police chief for the City of Luna Pier.

Poe, who turned 53 Monday, has been training with Ansel since early November and will take over officially as the part-time chief on Monday in this lakeshore community of 1,300 residents. The two men were to attend a luncheon today with other area police chiefs.

The new chief is originally from Kentucky and was raised in Southwest Ohio. He served in the Army briefly starting his law enforcement career in River Rouge. He served on the force there for 28 years before retiring from the force in 2016 with the rank of lieutenant. He served two separate stints with the Detroit Police that amounted to two years.

Poe will have six part-time patrolmen working under him. He specializes in community police and crime prevention work and working with reptiles. He worked with the Southeast Michigan Reptile Rescue for a number of years and is an internationally recognized expert on reptiles. He appeared on TV's Animal Planet several times.

He and Chantell, his wife of 30 years, met after he served in the Army. They are parents of 24-year-old twins – John William and Hailey. The couple plan to move to Monroe County. The new chief enjoys cooking and barbecuing in his spare time.