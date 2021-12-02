OFTC nursing programs garner top rankings from the Nursing Schools Almanac

The Associate Degree in Nursing (ADN) Bridge and Practical Nursing (PN) Programs at Oconee Fall Line Technical College (OFTC) were recently named to the Nursing Schools Almanac’s 2021 rankings of the best nursing programs in Georgia.

Out of 30 ADN and 24 PN programs in the state recognized by the Georgia Board of Nursing, OFTC’s programs ranked in the top seven ADN programs and in the top 14 PN programs.

“This recognition is a testament to the quality of training nursing students receive at OFTC,” shared Marla Johnson, OFTC’s Division Chair of Allied Health programs. “We train our students to be the best nurses they can be and provide them with the knowledge and hands-on training to succeed as quality nurses.”

This ranking comes from the Nursing Schools Almanac’s extensive database of student performance on the National Council Licensure Examination for Registered Nurses (NCLEX-RN) and the National Council Licensure Examination for Practical Nurses (NCLEX-PN).

“We used our database to calculate each program’s NCLEX-PN and NCLEX-RN pass rate among first-time test-takers,” the nursing school almanac website said. “This is the standard program assessment metric reported by the Georgia Board of Nursing and the test’s administrator, Pearson Vue. Whenever possible, we calculated this first-time NCLEX-PN and NCLEX-RN pass rate over an extensive period of time, typically the past decade of student performance. We then used this metric to rank all of Georgia’s LPN and ADN programs accordingly.”

“We are very proud of our programs and the nurses we produce,” Johnson added. “It’s through the dedication and hard work of our students that they complete the program and succeed on their national exams. Should you ever find yourself in the care of a nurse who graduated from one of OFTC’s programs, you can rest assured that you’ll be well taken care of.”

This article originally appeared on Augusta Chronicle: OFTC nursing programs garner top rankings from the Nursing Schools Almanac