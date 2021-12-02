ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
South Bend, IN

Letters: Let's act like grownups about vaccinations

By Letters to the Editor
South Bend Tribune
South Bend Tribune
 3 days ago

Eight immature individuals.

Four deemed immature because of age.

Four immature by choice, characters because they exhibit immaturity, irresponsibility and ignorance.

Four kids. Any of the many kids ages 5-11, who accept COVID vaccinations with no bellyaching, "It's my right to refuse to help the general public by limiting the spread of COVID."

Four legitimately immature irresponsible characters who want to sue or advocate suing the president: Gov. Eric Holcomb, Sens. Mike Braun and Todd Young and Attorney General Todd Rokita, feeders at the public trough who refuse to accept the mandate to try to help end this pandemic.

Imagine that: Youngsters (no relation to Young) exhibiting maturity and responsibility beyond their years.

C'mon, you "leaders." True leaders work to encourage the populace to get vaccinated instead of suing to stop the mandate.

Grow up and rise to the level of maturity of the kids.

Tony Los

LaPorte

Scenes of natural beauty

I write to praise Tribune photographer Robert Franklin and his recent front-page photos. Those photos, of a bright yellow maple tree in the center of a snowy scene, and of a bald eagle taking flight, were spectacular.

Scenes of such natural beauty are especially admired and appreciated during these dark days and discouraging times.

Thank you, Robert Franklin, and The Tribune.

Brigid D. Dutile

South Bend

We deserve better

With the vote to approve the new County Commissioner districts in St. Joseph County, the fate of more than 270,000 residents over the next decade was decided by one political party and one person.

Commissioner Andy Kostielney spent $35,000 of taxpayer money to hire a firm run by the former Republican Speaker of the House to draw the new maps. Kostielney, claiming attorney client privilege, refused to share the criteria given to the attorneys for the maps. There were two obscure public notices published in the local paper which does not constitute a true effort to involve the taxpayers in this process. How is this democracy in action? How can anyone claim that the process was fair?

And with Kostielney’s decision to not seek reelection, he seems to feel no need to be responsive to those of us concerned about what happened. People may think the maps are great, and people may hate the maps, but I hope we can all agree that everyone is best served when there are more viewpoints involved with the decision-making. St. Joseph County residents deserve better than this.

Fred Nix

South Bend

