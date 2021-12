From merging back into parent company Oppo to fusing OxygenOS into Oppo’s ColorOS to deviating its focus from flagships, OnePlus has undergone many alterations that haven’t always been the best for customers. One of the more disappointing ones was OnePlus skipping the OnePlus 9T to focus on the OnePlus 10 instead. However, it is bringing a successor to the OnePlus 9R, which willo be limited to India and China. The OnePlus 9RT was launched in China last month, and several leaks suggest it is now headed to India.

CELL PHONES ・ 12 DAYS AGO