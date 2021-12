Realme is expected to unveil the Realme GT 2 Pro as its next flagship in early 2022. Recent reports have claimed that its model number is RMX3301. It could be the company’s first smartphone with the Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 chipset. Now, reliable tipster Digital Chat Station has shared a screengrab of the AnTuTu listing of a Realme phone with RMX3300. He claims that the device is the Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 powered Realme GT 2 Pro. This indicates that the RMX3301 and RMX3300 model numbers belong to the same smartphone. What’s interesting about the AnTuTu listing is that it has become the first phone to breach a 1 million score on the benchmarking site.

CELL PHONES ・ 9 DAYS AGO