Want to get into the world of 4K monitors? This Cyber Monday deal on an LG 4K 32-inch monitor might be for you. This entry-level 4K monitor comes with HDR10 support, and it also supports AMD FreeSync in case you’re planning to game on it. On top of that, it covers 90% of the DCI-P3 color space. Usually, this monitor goes for $350, but right now, you can get for just under $300, so now is a good time to buy if you’ve been thinking about an upgrade.

ELECTRONICS ・ 6 DAYS AGO