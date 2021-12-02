ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Scarlet Sunrise: Four Buckeyes land on freshman All-American team

By Spencer Holbrook about 9 hours
 3 days ago
TreVeyon Henderson is one of four Ohio State freshmen to be honored. (Birm/Lettermen Row)

Good morning, Ohio State fans, and welcome to the Scarlet Sunrise. Football will always be our focus, but every day we’ll cover news, notes and analysis from across Buckeyes sports. Join us each morning to get caught up on everything you missed in the world of Ohio State football, recruiting, basketball and more in Scarlet Sunrise.

Four Buckeyes land on freshman All-American team

Ohio State went 10-2 this season, an underachieving year by the lofty expectations the Buckeyes place upon themselves.

But the future certainly is bright. That has never been more apparent after four Ohio State players were named to the Maxwell Award’s Freshman All-American team.

Redshirt sophomore quarterback C.J. Stroud is joined by three true freshman, including running back TreVeyon Henderson, defensive tackle Tyleik Williams and cornerback Denzel Burke.

Stroud swept the Big Ten offensive awards Wednesday, capturing Big Ten Freshman of the Year, Offensive Player of the Year and Quarterback of the year.

He was joined by three other elite young Buckeyes to be on the freshman all-American team, proving the future is bright for Ohio State.

Elite 2022 quarterback commits to Ohio State

Ohio State once again landed a big-time 2022 quarterback: Devin Brown picked the Buckeyes Wednesday night.

The four-star quarterback — the No. 2-ranked passer according to On3.com — chose Ryan Day‘s program over Texas, Ole Miss, Notre Dame and others.

A 6-foot-3, 190-pound prospect from Corner Canyon (Draper, Utah) High School, Brown made an official visit to Ohio State on the weekend of Nov. 20. He left that visit telling Lettermen Row that he was feeling pretty good about his understanding of the Buckeyes program.

Originally committed to USC, Devin Brown decommitted from the Trojans three days after his Buckeyes visit. Ohio State offered Brown in October but had begun evaluating him in early September.

Devin Brown is commitment No. 17 for Ohio State in the recruiting class of 2022. It’s a Top Five recruiting class right now and one that will finish with smaller numbers than most of the other top-ranked classes.

ICYMI: Lettermen Live hosted by Roosters

The Game went starkly opposite from how most believed it would go as Michigan thoroughly dominated Ohio State in a 42-27 win in Ann Arbor. There remain a litany of questions for the Buckeyes as they enter Bowl Season and then the offseason.

The Lettermen Row crew is back to break down that Buckeyes loss, many of those questions and where they go from here in the latest episode of Lettermen Live hosted by Roosters.

Lettermen Row senior writer Austin Ward is joined by former Ohio State quarterbacks Cardale Jones and Justin Zwick, former Buckeyes defensive back Tyvis Powell, former Ohio State linebacker Bobby Carpenter and Lettermen Row director of recruiting Jeremy Birmingham.

It’s hard to overstate how crucial of a loss it was to the Wolverines and how big of an offseason this is for the Buckeyes program. That’s why we brought in some extra reinforcements for this week’s episode.

Bobby, Cardale, Tyvis and Justin bring perspective from their playing days and firsthand knowledge of competing against the Wolverines to take a deep dive into what Ohio State experienced on Saturday at Michigan Stadium.

As always, Lettermen Live is hosted by Roosters on Olentangy River Road in Columbus.

Are you ready to get all your latest Ohio State news in one place? Become a member of Lettermen Row today. With your Lettermen Row/On3+ membership, you’ll not only have access to the everything that’s happening with the Buckeyes, but you’ll also be able to peruse other fan sites within the network to hear just how rivals are feeling about Ohio State, as well. Make sure to follow along on Twitter, Facebook, Instagram and on Youtube for all the latest Ohio State news you need to know.

