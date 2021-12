Age of Sigmar gets a bad rap from fans of the Old World—Warhammer's previous fantasy setting—which was pushed to the back of the cupboard in 2015, discontinued in favor of this more high-fantasy take on the genre. I like the Old World too, but Age of Sigmar has its place. It's Warhammer with the heavy metal turned up, a setting where ghoul kings hallucinate courts draped in finery while actually ruling ruins full of cannibals, steampunk sky-dwarfs mine gaseous aether-gold out of cloud banks, and dragons can be so immense one is wrapped in chains and used as a sun. There's a character called Drakatoa, the Living Avalanche. It's gonzo as fuck.

VIDEO GAMES ・ 3 DAYS AGO