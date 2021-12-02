ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Athens, AL

Woman caught selling fentanyl in Athens, police say, bond set at $200k

By Kait Newsum
 3 days ago

LIMESTONE COUNTY, Ala. – The Limestone County Sheriff’s Office has one woman in custody after they say she was caught selling drugs in Athens.

On November 1, the Limestone County Sheriff’s Office Narcotics Unit saw what appeared to be a drug transaction taking place at the Town Center shopping area in Athens.

After witnessing this, they arrested April Caroline Christensen.

54 grams of fentanyl were found in Christenson’s possession. $3,080 was also located in the vehicle.

The 38-year-old woman was charged with drug trafficking. According to court records, her bond was set for $200,000.

The Limestone County Sheriff’s Office Narcotics Unit reminded the public that according to the Drug Enforcement Agency, fentanyl is one hundred times more potent than morphine, and only two milligrams can cause a deadly overdose.

They added that the removal of these drugs may have potentially prevented the overdose of upwards of 27,000 people.

WHNT News 19

WHNT News 19

