Spartanburg County, SC

Husband accused of killing wife with plastic bag in Spartanburg Co.

By Bethany Fowler
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4JWrSV_0dC2vNt300

SPARTANBURG COUNTY, S.C. (WSPA) – A Spartanburg County man was arrested, accused of suffocating his wife with a plastic before trying to kill himself.

Spartanburg County deputies responded Friday at 1:30 p.m. to the 200 block of Ranier Drive for a possible overdose.

Once they arrived on scene, they found a woman dead and an unresponsive man.

The Spartanburg County Coroner’s Office identified the woman as Patricia Lucas Berry, 65.

According to the sheriff’s office, EMS was able to revive the man identified as Carl Fredrick Berry, Jr., 67, and took him to the hospital.

Investigation underway after three bodies found in Screven County

Based on evidence at the scene, the Spartanburg County Coroner’s Office suggested the woman’s death was not natural and the incident appeared to be a murder and attempted suicide.

Once Berry, Jr. was stable at the hospital, deputies said he confessed that he suffocated his wife by placing a plastic bag over her head and then attempted to take his own life by overdosing.

Berry, Jr. remained in the hospital until yesterday at approx. 4:40 PM, when he was discharged and arrested for his wife’s murder.

Berry, Jr. is currently being held at the Spartanburg County Detention Center on no bond.

