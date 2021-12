There was a laundry list of reasons why the Boston Celtics had one of the seven worst offenses in the NBA through the opening month of the regular season. Historically bad 3-point shooting from a number of starters was a recurring issue as was a lack of reliable scoring from Boston’s young talent on the bench. Perhaps the most surprising problem? One of the worst slumps of Jayson Tatum’s career.

NBA ・ 14 DAYS AGO