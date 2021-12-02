ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Port Clinton, OH

News Briefs: Strand benefit concert to support Wounded Warrior Project

By News-Messenger/News Herald
The News-Messenger
The News-Messenger
 3 days ago
Strand benefit concert to support Wounded Warrior Project

On Dec. 18, local heavy metal band Renegade Angel will host its 3rd Annual Christmas

Benefit Concert: A Small Town Christmas, at the Strand Theater, 220 S Front St., Fremont.

This year's fundraiser will benefit Wounded Warrior Project. Featuring country act, The Eric Sowers Band; local solo performer, Lucas Palomo (Alister); and a debut blues performance comprised of local musicians.

The evening's entertainment takes place in the downtown business district and doors open at 6 p.m. Cost is $15 to enter.

A Small Town Christmas' headlining blues performance features a group of organized area musicians including vocalists Alyha Herrera and Emily Ann, and instrumentalists Cam Sondergeld, Mike Angelo, and Tyler Liller.

The goal this year is to bring the community together in support of Wounded Warrior Project.

A campaign to fund raise is already underway and donations may be made directly to WWP online prior to Dec. 18 and in-person at the show. The Strand Theater has concessions available for purchase in the Backstage Lounge. The Strand is a BYOB venue.

To learn more, visit: https://communityfundraising.woundedwarriorproject.org/campaign/A-Small-Town-Christmas or call the box office at 567-303-3577.

Santa Claus to visit Harris-Elmore, Genoa libraries

ELMORE — The Harris-Elmore Public Library, 328 Toledo St., will be holding its Hometown Holidays Christmas Party from 10:30 a.m. to 12;30 p.m. Saturday. Watch Santa ride to the library via fire truck at 10:30 a.m. and then join him inside the library for pictures and to let him know your Christmas wishes. Stay for crafts, games, scavenger hunt (with prizes), and photo backdrop opportunity. There will also be free cookies and candy from the Elmore Historical Society Cookie and Candy Contest entries.

Santa will also visit Genoa Branch Library, 602 West St., Genoa from noon to 2 p.m. Dec. 11. There will be games, crafts, scavenger hunt with prizes and photo opportunities.

Port Clinton chamber to host Creative Gifts ribbon cutting

PORT CLINTON — The Port Clinton Chamber and Main Street Port Clinton will be hosting a ribbon cutting to celebrate the Grand Opening of Creative Gifts, a mobile gift wrapping boutique. The ribbon cutting will be held at 1 p.m. Saturday in front of the historic Island House Hotel in downtown Port Clinton.

Port Clinton, OH
Society
The Associated Press

Historic playoff: Alabama-Cincinnati, Michigan-Georgia

IRVING, Texas (AP) — Cincinnati has broken college football’s glass ceiling. The Bearcats will play Alabama in the Cotton Bowl and Michigan will face Georgia in the Orange Bowl on New Year’s Eve after being selected to the College Football Playoff as a historic field of four was set Sunday. The winners will play for the national championship on Jan. 10 in Indianapolis.
CNN

What comes next after the Supreme Court's signal on abortion rights

(CNN) — At stake in the Mississippi abortion case heard by the Supreme Court December 1 is access to the procedure for millions of people across the country. As Justice Brett Kavanaugh made clear at Wednesday's hearing, the justices are not considering whether to outlaw abortion nationwide. But a decision that overturns current Supreme Court precedent on abortion rights -- and one that specifically reverses the landmark 1973 Roe v. Wade opinion -- could lead to bans on abortions being implemented in several states across the country.
Fox News

Explosion heard near Iranian nuclear site Natanz

TEHRAN, Iran — An explosion shook the area near Iran’s main nuclear-enrichment plant late on Saturday, prompting conflicting explanations from Iranian officials as Tehran engages in talks with world powers over its nuclear program. The blast was heard in the area of Badroud, around 12 miles from the Natanz nuclear...
