ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Beauty & Fashion

Cardi B Is the First Female Rapper To Go Diamond Twice And Twitter Is Here For It

By Martin Berrios
Black America Web
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCardi B has added yet another notch to her already star studded belt. She is the female rapper to have multiple songs go diamond which is a pretty big deal. As spotted on Complex the Bronx bombshell’s week is already off to a great start. On...

blackamericaweb.com

Comments / 0

Related
Black America Web

Loud & Wrong Twitter Assumes Rihanna Is Pregnant, Rumor Reportedly Shut Down

Rihanna doesn’t have the luxury of fans minding their business in regards to her personal dealings and private life, and this week that was evident more than ever. After making a recent public appearance in Barbados, fans on Twitter began speculating if the famed singer and businesswoman were pregnant but nothing publicly stated points to a confirmation that she is expecting.
BEAUTY & FASHION
hotnewhiphop.com

Freeway Says He's The First Rapper With A Beard Diamond, Shows Off Gem In Video With Soulja Boy

2021 saw Soulja Boy take credit for what seemed like any and all trends in hip hop. The "Kiss Me Thru the Phone" rapper claimed he was the first rapper to do seemingly everything any other rapper has ever done. In May, Soulja Boy said he was the first rapper on YouTube. In July, he checked Lil Uzi Vert, who claimed he was the first rapper to purchase a planet, and said he had a planet "a long time ago," and likened himself to Elon Musk. In August, he said he was "the first rapper with Kim Kardashian," and three months later, Soulja Boy said he was the first rapper to receive an apology from Kanye West.
CELEBRITIES
AOL Corp

Cardi B shares sweet photos of husband Offset posing with daughter Kulture, 3

Offset is all smiles with his baby girl Kulture. On Sunday, Cardi B shared a series of sweet photos of her husband Offset, 29, and their 3-year-daughter Kulture Kiari. The father-daughter duo posed side-by-side with one snap showing Offset carrying Kulture in his arms and another with Kulture holding the Migos rapper's finger.
CELEBRITIES
news4sanantonio.com

Cardi B becomes Playboy's first resident creative director

WASHINGTON (TND) — It's a dream come true for Cardi B. The multi-diamond artist made the announcement on Instagram Thursday, expressing her excitement in taking on the new role. Introducing the FIRST EVER Creative Director In Residence at the legendary @playboy, it's ME," Cardi B said in her caption. In...
CELEBRITIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Cardi B
101 WIXX

Maroon 5 and Cardi B snag their second Diamond-certified single after “Girls Like You” sells 10 million copies

Cardi B says several times in her Grammy-nominated hit “I Like It” that she likes her diamonds and, on Wednesday, she added a new rock to her collection. “Girls Like You,” Cardi’s collab with Maroon 5, crossed over into the realm of RIAA Diamond-certified songs, meaning it has sold over 10 million copies. This marks the second time both the band and Cardi earned a Diamond-certification for one of their songs.
CELEBRITIES
The Independent

Cardi B shares daughter Kulture’s hilarious response to learning she was getting baby brother

Cardi B has amused fans by revealing her daughter Kulture’s reaction to learning that she was becoming a big sister to a baby brother.The WAP rapper, who shares her three-year-old daughter and two-month-old son with husband Offset, shared her daughter’s reaction to the news in response to a fan who questioned on Twitter: “What was Kulture’s reaction when you told [her] you were having another baby and that it was a boy?”In response to the inquiry, Cardi B shared a video of the toddler, in which Kulture could be seen insisting that she wants a “baby sister”.“I want a...
CELEBRITIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Diamonds#Rapper#Diamond Records
Mashed

Twitter Can't Believe The Way Cardi B Cracks Eggs

Rapper, music artist, and all-around icon Cardi B is well-known across her social media platforms for her larger-than-life personality. Her cooking techniques in particular receive incredulous attention from the foodie community. Last year, Cardi B posted a video on Instagram that included her cracking an egg in what one might call a "unique" manner. The video was quickly reposted to Twitter and viewers had a lot to say about the way the rapper basically just crushed a whole egg in her palm before dropping it into a bowl (though, to be fair, with the stiletto-style manicures that she often sports, you can't really blame her). Comments included "this gives me so much anxiety" and "big muppet energy."
CELEBRITIES
SheKnows

Cardi B’s Daughter Has a Very Real, Disappointed Reaction to Gaining a Baby Brother in This Hilarious Video

Cardi B is honest about motherhood. She’s gotten candid about the juggling act that is raising kids and pursuing a career, and her love for even the most mundane of parenting tasks. And it looks like the apple doesn’t fall far from the tree when it comes to the singer’s realness. In fact, Cardi B recently shared how her 3-year-old daughter, Kulture — who she shares with husband, Offset — reacted to the news that she was going to have a baby brother when the pair became pregnant with their son.
CELEBRITIES
The Press

Cardi B feared her hair would fall out

Cardi B feared her hair would fall out after giving birth to her son. The 29-year-old rap star - who has Kulture, three, and a baby boy who was born on September 6 - has taken to Twitter to discuss her post-pregnancy fears. Alongside a selfie, Cardi wrote: "So I’ve...
CELEBRITIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Beauty & Fashion
NewsBreak
Twitter
NewsBreak
Fashion
NewsBreak
Celebrities
BET

Cardi B To Star In First Comedy Movie ‘Assisted Living’

Cardi B is taking her talents to Paramount to star in her first comedy movie, Assisted Living. According to Variety, the film will follow Amber (Cardi B), a small-time crook who finds herself in over her head when a heist goes wrong. On the run from the cops and her former crew, she struggles to find anywhere to hide. Running out of options, Amber disguises herself as an elderly woman and hides out in the one place no one will look — her estranged grandmother’s nursing home.
MOVIES
thesalemnewsonline.com

Cardi B hails her 'sexy and tasty' Whipshots

Cardi B loves her "sexy and tasty" Whipshots. The chart-topping rap star recently launched her new brand - a vodka-infused whipped cream - and Cardi insists that the product chimes perfectly with her own outlook on life. Cardi, 29, told Billboard: "I’m not really a hardcore liquor-drinking person. And I...
CELEBRITIES
thecut.com

Cardi B Is Here to Save Ice Cream

I’ve always wondered how celebrities celebrate the holidays, but I never guessed it would be with assless pajama bottoms and alcoholic whipped cream. Cardi B is preparing to launch Whipshots, her new vodka-infused whipped cream, and between these tipsy ice-cream toppings and Rihanna’s assless Savage x Fenty PJs, I’m beginning to think I’ve been doing Christmas all wrong.
CELEBRITIES
People

Cardi B Says Her Son Is 'Holding His Bottle' with 'Both His Hands Already'

The "WAP" rapper, 29, welcomed her second child with husband Offset in early September. Now, she's sharing that her son has already hit an exciting milestone. "My son holding his bottle wit both his hands already," Cardi wrote on Twitter Monday. "Im trying to remember if KK was doing that around 3 months old or if this is one of the super powers these pandemic babies coming with."
CELEBRITIES

Comments / 0

Community Policy