Cardi B Is the First Female Rapper To Go Diamond Twice And Twitter Is Here For It

Rapper, music artist, and all-around icon Cardi B is well-known across her social media platforms for her larger-than-life personality. Her cooking techniques in particular receive incredulous attention from the foodie community. Last year, Cardi B posted a video on Instagram that included her cracking an egg in what one might call a "unique" manner. The video was quickly reposted to Twitter and viewers had a lot to say about the way the rapper basically just crushed a whole egg in her palm before dropping it into a bowl (though, to be fair, with the stiletto-style manicures that she often sports, you can't really blame her). Comments included "this gives me so much anxiety" and "big muppet energy."
