Canadian Cameroonian artist, songwriter, actress, burlesque performer, and poet Erockfor has been teasing her highly anticipated debut album Phoenix since May by releasing one single every month and now she finally unveils the project in all its glory. Phoenix, which has been seven years in the making, chronicles finding her way back to healing and restoration after escaping an abusive and adulterous marriage. The ten- track body of work is written and composed by Erockfor herself with the entire production done by LA-based electronic musician Blaire Michael.

MUSIC ・ 12 DAYS AGO