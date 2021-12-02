ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Black Love inspired me. Making these portraits renewed my spirit

By Laylah Amatullah Barrayn
 3 days ago

When the pandemic arrived stateside in early 2020 and our lives were unceremoniously ordered online; online became a lifeline in unimaginable ways. The robust activity in the digital space included dancing until daybreak in Club Quarantine, the ingenuity of the Don't Rush challenge in all its everlasting iterations, learning how to...

Slate

Help! My Husband’s Godmother Painted a Huge, Disturbing Portrait of Us.

Dear Prudence is Slate’s advice column. Submit questions here. As a “surprise” engagement gift, my husband’s dear godmother—who is actually a talented artist—painted an awkward, and very large picture of my fiancé and me. The proportions are off, and there’s a strange not-quite-human expression in our eyes. She put a lot of work into it, and likely thought we’d be touched. While it was certainly a nice gesture, we really don’t want to be looking at this 6-foot-tall painting of ourselves on a daily basis!
The Guardian

Standup comedy? For me, it is like surfing and making love all at once

My first time back on stage doing standup comedy properly in front of an audience was at the Soho theatre in August. I say “properly” because, although I have worked socially distanced rooms that have been utterly lovely, clusters of masked individuals looking like handmaids do not make what we in the industry call “an audience”. People sitting apart don’t respond like people sitting together. You don’t laugh at your favourite sitcom alone on the sofa the way you do at a below-average comic in a comedy club.
Netflix is making a feature film about the Thanksgiving grandma text mix-up

One grandma's mistaken text message is now being adapted into a Netflix feature film. In 2016, Jamal Hinton, a senior in high school, received a text from a grandmother inviting him over for Thanksgiving dinner. Hinton quickly figured out it wasn't his grandmother, but grandma Wanda Dench still extended her...
Bell Hooks
BET

DJ Envy And Wife Gia Casey Welcome Sixth Child — See The Adorable First Picture!

DJ Envy’s family just got a little bigger. According to a post on his wife Gia Casey’s Instagram account, the couple gave birth to a baby girl, their sixth child. “Special Delivery!!! @djenvy and mommy, WE DID IT!!! My beautiful mother’s spirit was right here with me on this day and standing beside me in the room as we welcomed our new baby into the world…” Casey captioned a picture of her holding the newborn.
thevoiceofpelham.ca

Little-known Black history comes to light in new documentary series

“Canfield Roots” reveals the now largely forgotten story of how escaped slaves started new lives in rural Niagara. The village of Canfield lies about half an hour due west of Fenwick, out Canborough Road and Highway 3. There is little to distinguish the town these days—a cluster of houses lining the highway for about half a kilometre, no commerce to speak of, no real town centre or significant buildings to warrant a glance. Once it was a bustling community, hub of three rail lines, with hotels, banks, stores, a blacksmith shop, and many churches. At one time, it was also home to a large and vibrant Black community known as “Freedom Seekers,” escaped slaves from the United States, who settled there and made lives for themselves and their families. The 1851 census reveals that the Canfield population included 137 Black citizens; today there is not a single Black person left in the town.
Parade

Hallmark Fav Taylor Cole and Carlo Marks Unite in Holiday Light Fight-Inspired Making Spirits Bright

As you recover from eating too much turkey and copious amounts of side dishes you might think, “It’s too cold to put up the lights this weekend” or “I really don’t want to move from this comfy spot on the couch,” why not watch a movie about Christmas lights and decorations instead? Learn more about Making Spirits Bright premiering this weekend on Hallmark Channel.
Buffalo News

My View: Connections renewed in my sisters’ embrace

I walked into the grocery story today and my winter sneakers felt odd. They were on the wrong feet. I thought what a hilarious story to tell my sisters. Of course, I would add how I hid myself behind a cart to change them over. However, it will be a while.
Pride Publishing

Inspiration, expertise for Black churches

When the leaders of Strengthening the Black Church for the 21st Century declare that ministry going forward needs to be done from the “right side,” they’re not referring to politics. The full, mildly irreverent title of SBC21’s conference in Houston was ‘Shift Happens: Doing Ministry from the Right Side.’ It...
Variety

City Girls Prove the Future Is Female–And Fierce

City Girls’ hustle is strong. The hip-hop duo — composed of JT and Yung Miami — have been friends since middle school and were forced to grow up fast due to their circumstances. But even back then, they realized the future is female. Sadly, City Girls’ story is not atypical. Both grew up in tough Miami neighborhoods — Opa-Locka and Liberty City — where poverty was a fact of life. For JT, whose mother was a drug addict, that meant living with relatives and conjuring ways to make money — like credit card theft. The two bonded, sharing an aversion to...
editorials24.com

Jay Jay Phillips, AGT Keyboardist, Dies of COVID at 30

Jay Jay Phillips, a rock musician who competed on “America’s Got Talent” in 2009 and 2017, has died. He was 30. The big-haired musician died from COVID-19, which he was battling over Thanksgiving week. The Instagram account of Phillips’ band posted a tribute to the keyboardist earlier this week.
hotnewhiphop.com

Ice-T & Coco’s Daughter Gives Twerk Lessons To Her Grandma On Instagram

As noted in her Instagram bio, 42-year-old Coco Austin is a “super mom” to her daughter, Chanel, which means the two spend plenty of time together. The Los Angeles native frequently shares content with her daughter on social media, and over the weekend, the young girl’s grandma even got in on the fun.
survivornet.com

Actor Michael J. Fox, 60, Who’s Lived a Decades-Long Parkinson’s Journey, Focuses on Gratitude & Joy; ‘Gratitude Makes Optimism Possible’

The Power of Gratitude, According to Michael J. Fox. Michael J. Fox, 60, says in a new interview he’s focusing on gratitude and optimism while living with Parkinson’s disease. Fox was diagnosed with early-onset Parkinson’s in 1991 when he was just 29 years old. Expressing gratitude and keeping a positive...
