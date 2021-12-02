ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Nowata, OK

DSR E-E SENIOR SPOTLIGHT: Nowata hoops player brings athleticism, determination to mix

By Mike Tupa, Bartlesville Examiner-Enterprise
Jace Thompson has been a key part of Nowata High School’s boys’ basketball success the past few years, including a 12-4 mark last season.

He’s back for his senior year — and part of the transition that will help define a new coaching era with Nate Smith as the first-year skipper, following a long stint by Gary Hollingshed.

Thompson and his Ironmen teammates helped make Smith’s debut a smashing one, with a 41-16 win against Fairland. Next up, the Ironmen will play Friday at Dewey.

Thompson is a standout at guard for the Ironmen — and basketball isn’t even his main sports passion.

That emotion is directed toward baseball, which he hopes to play in college.

“I like being outside,” said Smith, who started last baseball season at shortstop. “I like playing with my teammates and friends. I’ve put a lot of work into it (playing shortstop). I’m pretty athletic. … I would like to go play college baseball, that’s one of my goals.”

But, for the present, Thompson’s attention is on basketball, where he brings needed experience to the mix.

“I’m a pretty good shooter,” he said in assessing his strengths as a guard. “I make some good passes. I see the floor well.”

Although Nowata has graduate some strong talent after the past two seasons, Thompson sees much upside for the 2021-22 crew.

“We’ve got a lot of good, quick athletes,” he said. “We’ve been playing really good defense. We’ve got two or three pretty good shooters. … We don’t want to be that group of seniors that doesn’t really have that success. We really want to work hard and keep it going. We gave it everything we’ve got almost every game last season.”

Thompson also appreciates what his family gives him.

“It means a lot,” he said. “They’re at all my games and in everything I do, at all my scrimmages and small things.”

After he’s graduated, Thompson hopes his coaches remember him “as a good teammate and a hard worker.”

