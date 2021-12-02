ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hot property: 1925 cottage on Chesapeake Bay provides a private and waterproofed retreat

By Mary Carole McCauley, Baltimore Sun
Address/location: 8261 Bayside Dr., Pasadena

List price: $1,150,000

Year built: 1925

Real estate agent: Donna Deter of Long & Foster Real Estate

Last sold price/date: $537,500 on July 25, 2011

Property size: 4 bedrooms, 3 full bathrooms, 2 kitchens, a boat dock and fishing pier on .23 acres of land

Unique features: This 1920s cottage has been meticulously waterproofed to ensure that the new owners can enjoy spectacular water views of the Chesapeake Bay from every level of this home without having to worry that they’ll ever have to deal with a flooded basement.

“The current owner used to visit this house as a boy because one of his best friends lived here,” said Donna Deter, a real estate agent for Long & Foster. “Even though water had never previously come into the house, after he bought the property in 2011, he put quite a lot of money into waterproofing the house.”

Precautions aimed at keeping the Bay at bay include regrading the yard, raising the basement floor and installing gravel and French drains.

The home comes with a three-year license ensuring that duck hunters are never closer than 150 feet to the property. Downs Park, with its trails and dog beach, is to one side of the cottage. It’s alongside another parcel being held in reserve, barring further development and guaranteeing unimpeded views.

“In the winter, you can see the Bay Bridge,” Deter said. “When the owner wants to unwind at night, he’ll watch the ships go by. All kinds of water fowl go there: hawks and canvasback ducks. I watched an osprey chase an eagle.”

The back of the house faces east, so early risers can watch dawn break. This part of the bay has a sandy bottom ideal for swimming, a 90-foot boat dock and a 20-foot fishing pier.

The interior includes kitchens on the first and second levels outfitted with gas stoves and stainless steel appliances that make entertaining a breeze. An upper balcony running the width of the cottage, which also features a security and video surveillance system and a military-grade router aimed at preventing digital intrusion.

