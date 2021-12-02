ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Connecticut Audubon Society report raises alarm about bird decline: ‘Three billion are gone’

By Christopher Arnott, Hartford Courant
Hartford Courant
 3 days ago

An alarming decline in the bird population is the theme of a wide-ranging report to be issued Thursday by the Connecticut Audubon Society. The title of this year’s “State of the Birds” report sums up their plight: “Three Billion Birds Are Gone. How Do We Bring Them Back?”

The 3 billion number comes from a study published in Science magazine in 2019 stating that in the past 50 years, the United States has lost 30% of its bird population.

It’s not too late to tackle the issue head-on, says Connecticut Audubon Society director Patrick Comins. “A lot of these efforts will bear fruit for many years to come.” But new perspectives and collaborative efforts are required.

Some of the vanishing birds are native to Connecticut, but most are reliant on the state as a nesting ground or a flight path to other states or countries. The Semipalmated Sandpiper, which “nest way up in the Arctic Circle,” Comins says, are a common shorebird in New England, and winter in South America. “When the winds are right,” he says, “it can be a 14-day flight to Brazil. If they don’t have a a good stopover place, they can’t make the flight.”

Some birds, such as the Rusty Blackbird, have seen their populations decline by 80% in the state. Others, like the wood thrush, “may still be among the most common in the woods areas, but not as common as they used to be. We are identifying which birds are most in trouble in the state, which ones we are in fear of losing,” Comins says.

The causes of the decline are various and some are still unknown. Environmental factors can be large or small: birds can fall prey to cats, or “some species can’t be reproduced if sea levels continue to rise,” he says.

The mystery illness that caused bird deaths in several states including Connecticut last year and led to a months-long recommendation that people not use birdfeeders, is not likely a factor in the massive depletion of bird population. “It’s hard to tell now if that had any population impact whatsoever, or if that illness will continue,” Comins says. “It’s all a complicated web. But we’ve got our finger on the pulse, here at the Connecticut Audubon Society.”

The report features articles by “the top experts in the world,” Comins says, “the right people writing about the right species. It’s one of the most important reports we’ve done.”

Comins says the annual “State of the Birds” report is months in the making, a process that begins with identifying the most important issue affecting birds that year. Last year the report was one of the first in-depth studies on how the COVID pandemic affected birds.

This year, Comins says, population decline was the “clear frontrunner. We want this report to set the table for actions of the coming year.” He mentions how the Recovering America’s Wildlife Act, a federal bill introduced in April, could help rebuild bird habitats and how ”local, regional and national priorities need to mesh together.”

An improved environment for birds helps everyone, Comins argues. “We require the same clean air and healthy soil as birds do. Connecticut has a vibrant ecotourism component. People have been moving here from New York in droves to be in the woods. Conservation is critical to land values, a better place to live and our way of life.”

The articles in the report are specific to Connecticut, but as the author of its lead article “Reimagining Bird Conservation in the 21st Century,” Peter Marra, says, “We need to think internationally. The people responsible for thinking about Connecticut should also be thinking about Honduras, frankly.”

“This is a clarion call, a wakeup call,” says Marra. “We need to reimagine bird conservation.” He grew up in Connecticut, went to Southern Connecticut State University, worked at Connecticut Audubon in the past and is now a professor at Georgetown University in Washington, D.C. He has written extensively about bird decline.

“When you are reporting on a massive decline in the populations of birds, you don’t just go back to your day job. You have to ask, ‘What do we do?’

“The conservation we’re doing is not working. We have to rethink what we’re doing.” To that end, Marra says, “We are bringing together unprecedented coalitions and groups” to collaborate on solutions.

“We don’t know what’s causing the decline. We know we’ve lost a lot of habitats. We need to dig in. We’ve been doing a broad landscape approach and we need to be taking a species-level approach.

Both Comin and Marra note that if decline in some species reaches the point of endangerment or extinction, government regulations become involved and the process gets more complicated and expensive. “Regulations can breed some ill will,” Comins says.

“Some migrate through Connecticut, some breed in Connecticut, some winter in Connecticut, but they go beyond the borders. Connecticut is taking a leadership role in getting the message out, Connecticut Audubon is stepping up, but this is happening in every state.”

Despite the alarming decline and resultant clarion call, “we should totally be hopeful,” Marra says. “We’ve done it before.” He gives the example of “when we got rid of the DDT.” After that pesticide was banned in the U.S. in the 1970s, numerous endangered species rebounded and are no longer on the list.

Comins agrees. “This is a great time for conservation in Connecticut. A lot of positive things are happening in Long Island Sound, and other parts of the state. This report is focusing on how we can be proactive. Right now, we have some amazing tools — water sheds, land conservations, protections for winter habitats.”

One important aspect of rebuilding the bird population, Comins says, is maintaining a balance between the birds and the humans who enjoy having them around. “Public access is important. We don’t want the birds locked away. If people can’t see them, they won’t want to help them.”

The report, which the form of magazine with separate articles by noted bird experts, is available starting today as a PDF on the society’s website, ctaudubon.org , and sent in hard-copy form to members by mail.

At noon on Thursday, there is a Zoom presentation of the report, featuring most of its contributors. Registration for the presentation is at ctaudubon.org/2021/11/state-of-the-birds-2021 .

Christopher Arnott can be reached at carnott@courant.com .

