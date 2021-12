The Arizona Diamondbacks have designated pitcher Brett de Geus for assignment, it was announced today. De Geus, you will recall, was selected by the Texas Rangers from the Los Angeles Dodgers in the Rule 5 Draft this past offseason. De Geus made the Rangers Opening Day roster, but was designated for assignment in late June after posting an 8.44 ERA in 26.2 IP for Texas. He was claimed on waivers by the D-Backs, and posted a 6.56 ERA with them in 23.1 IP. He ended the year with a -1.7 bWAR.

