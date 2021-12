ADA is so happy to share their top listers in WordPress development in a sleek back-to-office morning event! And we have got some great news to share!. The chosen companies have set up new ways of development with – (1) a touch of artificial intelligence and virtual reality in the e-commerce online marketplace applications to enhance the appeal, (2) to animate certain parts when human assistants are not available, (3) voice search to strengthen optimization features and help users search for their favourite products or services using their voice, (4) drag and drop page builders – use of plugins, (5) personalized plugins, (6) lazy loading and infinite scroll.

INTERNET ・ 6 DAYS AGO