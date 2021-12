The Seattle Mariners recently tendered contracts to all unsigned players on their 40-man roster, but not all of them are guaranteed to remain on the roster heading into 2022. If the Mariners make any more acquisitions this offseason (which they will hopefully do), or as soon as any of the five players on the Mariners’ current 40-man roster who are on the 60-day injured list (Justin Dunn, Ken Giles, Kyle Lewis, Nick Margevicius, and Evan White) are healthy and their time on the injured list expires, certain actions will need to be taken with specific players on the 40-man roster in order to make room for the new players.

MLB ・ 1 DAY AGO