Pittsburgh Penguins @ Toronto Maple Leafs: Game #19. Last time the Leafs faced the Penguins, they were hosed 7-1 on the road on HNIC. Tonight, they’re at home after having won 11 of their last 12 and seemingly in a better mental state than what was going around the team then in October. The Leafs lineup is largely the same (Mitch Marner and Nick Ritchie are back on the first line) but with the small differences of Bunting now on the fourth line and Joseph Woll as the backup.

NHL ・ 14 DAYS AGO