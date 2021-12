Spring Lake's 2021-22 boys basketball roster. Front row, left to right: Jackson Core, Derrick Paggeot, Carter Ball, Dylan Lisman, Link Dephouse, Nino Padula, Porter Saunders. Back row, left to right: coach Bill Core, Jack Duggins, Evan McDermott, Zach Schlepp, Sam VanderHeide, Kaden George, Eli Morrison Tribune photo / Kyle Turk

Through two decades as the varsity boys basketball coach at Spring Lake, Bill Core has coached plenty of different Laker student-athletes, plenty of other people’s kids.

Now, he’s looking forward to a final year of coaching his son Jackson and the classmates he’s watched grow up from the third grade on.