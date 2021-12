Saudi Arabian stand up comedian, actor, writer and producer Hisham Fageeh in 2013 posted a satirical video on YouTube titled “No Woman, No Drive” that became the country’s most popular YouTube video and probably helped the movement to strike down Saudi’s ban on female motorists in late 2017. He also acted and co-produced groundbreaking Saudi rom-com “Barakah Meets Barakah.” Recently Fageeh was appointed director of the Middle East Media Initiative (MEMI) at USC’s School of Cinematic Arts, the training and mentorship program launched in 2018 to boost the careers of Arabic TV writers and producers that now has ties to both the Cairo Film Festival and Saudi’s nascent Red Sea fest. He spoke to Variety about what he sees as some of the sore spots in Arab TV.

