FEMA offering funeral cost assistance for COVID victims

ELK COUNTY--The COVID-19 pandemic caused disruptions throughout the world and the loss of all too many lives. The Elk County Commissioners, Fritz Lecker, Matt Quesenberry, and Joe Daghir, have helped coordinate Elk County's response to the crisis over the past two years. From the first COVID-19 CARES program to the CHIRP program that assisted many local restaurants and lodging facilities, and outright grants to Emergency Medical Responders and police stations through the county, the Commissioners have worked to ensure that Elk County weathered the storm that raged over the county. The Commissioners are reaching out to Elk County Residents about a newly implemented program that seeks to assist all families that have suffered the loss of life due to the pandemic.
