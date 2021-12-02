ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Health

FEMA offering funeral cost assistance for COVID victims

By Joe B
Daily Gate City
 3 days ago

The COVID-19 pandemic has brought grief to every corner of our nation, taking the lives of over 700,000 people. The Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) is committed to reducing the financial burden of these deaths and is...

ridgwayrecord.com

Elk County Commissioners announce FEMA COVID-19 Funeral Assistance program.

ELK COUNTY--The COVID-19 pandemic caused disruptions throughout the world and the loss of all too many lives. The Elk County Commissioners, Fritz Lecker, Matt Quesenberry, and Joe Daghir, have helped coordinate Elk County's response to the crisis over the past two years. From the first COVID-19 CARES program to the CHIRP program that assisted many local restaurants and lodging facilities, and outright grants to Emergency Medical Responders and police stations through the county, the Commissioners have worked to ensure that Elk County weathered the storm that raged over the county. The Commissioners are reaching out to Elk County Residents about a newly implemented program that seeks to assist all families that have suffered the loss of life due to the pandemic.
ELK COUNTY, PA
Grosse Pointe News

FEMA approves public assistance

THE GROSSE POINTES — President Joe Biden approved a Michigan Disaster Declaration in July for the June 26 rain event in Wayne and Washtenaw counties, bringing individual assistance to homeowners. Four months later, public assistance through the Federal Emergency Manage-ment Agency, or FEMA — meant to assist in the restoration...
WAYNE, MI
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Covid#Covid 19 Related#United Way Worldwide#The Efsp National Board#The Fema Helpline
FITSNews

Federal Judge: States Can Use Covid-19 Relief Funds To Offset Tax Cuts

From the very beginning of the coronavirus pandemic, I have argued government’s response must be geared toward helping those in need … not making things harder on them by needlessly inflating inefficient bureaucracies and sending inflation skyrocketing. “All relief must be targeted to the individual income earners and small businesses...
INCOME TAX
CBS New York

Federal Disaster Assistance Deadline Approaching For New Jersey Residents Who Suffered Property Damage From Ida

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — A deadline is approaching for New Jersey residents who suffered property damage from the remnants of Hurricane Ida. The storm caused widespread destruction when it tore through a dozen counties in September. WEB EXTRA: How To Report Storm Damage, Find Shelter, Food, Mental Health Support & More FEMA says homeowners and residents in those counties have until Dec. 6 to apply for federal disaster assistance. The money can be used to help with rent, essential home repairs, personal property losses and other disaster-related needs not covered by insurance.
ENVIRONMENT
PIX11

FEMA extends disaster assistance deadline for Ida victims in NY

NEW YORK — Some New Yorkers impacted by Hurricane Ida now have until January to apply for assistance from the federal government, FEMA announced Friday. According to a release, New York City residents who live in the Bronx, Brooklyn, Queens and Staten Island have until Jan. 4 to apply for federal disaster assistance. Residents of […]
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Health
FEMA
Public Health
Coronavirus
my40.tv

Local hospitals respond to vaccine mandate, will require employees be vaccinated

WLOS — Hospitals in western North Carolina are now requiring employees to get the COVID-19 vaccine in compliance with President Biden’s mandate. Last Thursday, the Biden administration announced employees who work at companies with 100 or more employees will be to be fully vaccinated against COVID-19 by Jan. 4, 2022, or be tested for the virus weekly. Hospitals must now require the COVID-19 vaccine for employees, or risk losing funds from the Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services.
HEALTH
McKnight's

Judge slaps nationwide freeze on healthcare worker COVID vax mandate

A Louisiana federal judge on Tuesday granted a preliminary injunction against the Biden administration’s mandate that says all healthcare workers involved in the Medicare or Medicaid programs must be vaccinated against COVID-19. The ruling is a relief to nursing home operators who fear that staffing shortages could worsen if many...
U.S. POLITICS
elkhornmediagroup.com

SNAP recipients will receive more benefits in December

EASTERN OREGON – (Information provided by the Department of Human Services) Most Oregonians who receive Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP) benefits will receive emergency allotments in December. The federal government has approved emergency allotments every month since March 2020. This gives SNAP recipients additional support during the COVID-19 pandemic. In...
HEALTH SERVICES
theeastcountygazette.com

January Will Bring SNAP Benefits as High as its Pre-Pandemic Worth

On January 1, food benefits will return to pre-pandemic levels for hundreds of thousands of families in Mississippi. In less than two months after the state’s emergency declaration for dealing with the COVID-19 pandemic expires, the Mississippi Department of Health and Human Services announced on Wednesday that an additional benefit for COVID-19 recipients will continue next year.
PUBLIC HEALTH
nbcpalmsprings.com

Nursing Home Abandoned; 30 Patients Left With Nowhere To Go

Clients of the Legend Gardens assisted living and memory care facility have a lot of questions about state officials shutting it down. NBC Palm Springs has confirmed that employees at that facility haven’t been paid for their work in weeks. “It bounced, and then everyone’s account was in the negative...
HEALTH SERVICES
theeastcountygazette.com

In 2022, How Much Will You Receive From SSI Per Month?

Many are wondering what their Supplemental Security Income payments will be this year as SSI payments will increase. The increase in COLA also applies to Supplemental Security Income (SSI) recipients. Every year, the COLA boost is provided to those with fixed incomes in order to keep up with inflation. The...
BUSINESS
chronicle99.com

Child Tax Credit: What is Different With December Payments

The families in the US receive the child tax credit payments at the halfway stage of each month. The child tax credit scheme came into the picture to aid the sufferers of the pandemic. Federal authorities introduced this scheme intending to make advance payments to the beneficiaries since July 2021. Families receive additional payments depending upon the age of their children. The amount for families with one child under five is $3,600, while that for the kids aged between 6-17 is $3,000. Marca reports that the government has issued half of the cumulative amount in six equal monthly installments of $300 and $250, respectively, in 2021. The families will receive the remaining 50% of the amount in April 2022.
PERSONAL FINANCE
San Angelo LIVE!

Emergency SNAP Benefits Extended Through the End of the Year

AUSTIN, TX  – Governor Greg Abbott today announced the Texas Health and Human Services Commission (HHSC) is providing more than $308 million in emergency Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP) food benefits for the month of December. The allotments are expected to help more than 1.5 million Texas households. “The extension of emergency SNAP food benefits for the month of December ensures that Texans can put food on the table this holiday season," said Governor Abbott. "I thank HHSC for their continued efforts to secure access to nutritious food for millions of Texas families. HHSC…
AUSTIN, TX
chronicle99.com

Fourth Stimulus Checks Updates: COLA 2022 Benefits, Medicare, Child Tax Credit

There is a significant development in the benefits schemes for the citizens in the US. President Biden is committed to reinforcing better legislation in the White House through the Build Back Better initiative to change the structure of the societies in America. The initiative will also look to enhance the revenues of the businesses and industries.
BUSINESS

