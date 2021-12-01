ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Economy

EU fines 4 banks $390M in foreign exchange trading cartel

By ASSOCIATED PRESS
MyNorthwest.com
 6 days ago

BRUSSELS (AP) — The European Union said Thursday that it has fined four major banks a combined $390 million for colluding in a foreign exchange spot trading cartel that allowed them to beat inherent risks in currency...

mynorthwest.com

Comments / 0

Related
AFP

Evergrande misses debt repayment, looks to restructure

Debt-laden Chinese property developer Evergrande has for the first time missed a deadline to repay some of its overseas creditors, a report said Tuesday, raising the prospect of it defaulting as it prepares for a government-backed mega-restructure. The Chinese government sparked a crisis within the property sector when it launched a drive last year to curb excessive debt among Evergrande and other real estate firms.
ECONOMY
AFP

US trade deficit saw big export-fueled drop in October: govt

Strong American export business caused a large drop in the US trade deficit last month, even as imports also rose, according to government data released Tuesday. The gap between imports and exports of goods and services dropped 17.6 percent to $67.1 billion last month, bringing the trade deficit down from a record hit the month before, the Commerce Department reported.
U.S. POLITICS
Reuters

Defensive sectors support European shares after two-day rally

Dec 8 (Reuters) - European stocks inched higher on Wednesday after marking their strongest two-day gain in more than a year, with defensive stocks in the lead as investors weighed the effectiveness of existing vaccines against the Omicron coronavirus variant. After jumping 3.8% over the past two days, the region-wide...
STOCKS
AFP

Chinese property firm Kaisa suspends share trading

Chinese property firm Kaisa suspended share trading in Hong Kong on Wednesday as questions swirl over its ability to make repayments and contagion spreads within the country's debt-ridden real estate sector. The Chinese government sparked a crisis within the property sector when it launched a drive last year to curb excessive debt among real estate firms, such as Kaisa and most notably Evergrande. Companies that had accrued huge debt to expand suddenly found the taps turned off and began struggling to complete projects, pay contractors and meet repayments. Kaisa, China's 27th-largest real estate firm but one of its most indebted, became the latest company to spook investors when it announced on Friday that it had failed in a bid for a debt swap that would buy it crucial time.
REAL ESTATE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Margrethe Vestager
AFP

Kaisa share suspension furthers China property sector fears

Chinese property firm Kaisa suspended share trading in Hong Kong on Wednesday as questions swirl over its ability to make repayments and contagion spreads within the country's debt-ridden real estate sector. On Wednesday morning the firm announced it was suspending trading in Hong Kong, where it is listed, "pending the release by the Company of an announcement containing inside information".
WORLD
The Independent

Taiwan, Slovakia hold talks as island firms ties with Europe

Senior officials from the Slovak Republic are in Taiwan for talks on deepening ties with the island in the highest-level visit by the EU-member country since it opened a representative office in Taiwan in 2003. The visit by the delegation, which began Sunday, follows a mission last month by members of the European Parliament to the self-ruled island, which is also claimed by China It comes amid growing support for the island democracy, which China says is part of its territory and could be annexed by force if necessary. “The fact that we are here today despite the...
ECONOMY
pymnts

Amazon Challenges EU Over $844M Fine

An Amazon attorney told European Union officials that the eCommerce giant has received no corrective action guidance from EU regulators on how to comply with a July order to pay a privacy fine of 746 million euros (about $844 million) and therefore should not be responsible for a potential daily fine of 746,000 euros (about $844,000), Bloomberg reported.
BUSINESS
CNN

China pumps $188 billion into the economy to counter real estate slump

Hong Kong (CNN Business) — China has decided it's time to loosen its purse strings and pump money into the economy in a bid to stave off threats to the recovery. The People's Bank of China on Monday said it would cut the reserve requirement ratio for most banks by half a percentage point, starting December 15. That move, which reduces the amount of money that banks have to keep in reserve, will unleash some 1.2 trillion yuan ($188 billion) for business and household loans.
ECONOMY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Foreign Exchange Trading#Eu#Ap#The European Union#Rbs#Barclays#Ubs#The European Commission
CNN

The EU is finally putting its money where its mouth is on China

London (CNN) — The European Union has long been criticized for trying to have its cake and eat it when it comes to China. On one hand, it badly wants a strong economic relationship with its biggest partner for goods trade. On the other, it recognizes the Chinese government is a serial human rights offender and systemic rival.
ECONOMY
cryptoslate.com

India may disallow Indians from trading crypto on foreign exchanges

A recent cabinet note shared by the government of India states the new crypto bill will be regulated by the Securities and Exchange Board of India (SEBI). It labels cryptocurrencies as crypto-assets” and might restrict Indians from trading cryptos on foreign platforms. As per NDTV, the cabinet note circulated suggests...
MARKETS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
HSBC
NewsBreak
Credit Suisse
NewsBreak
Economy
Place
Europe
theedgemarkets.com

Barclays, RBS, HSBC, Credit Suisse fined €344m for forex cartel

BRUSSELS (Dec 2): European Union antitrust regulators fined Barclays, Credit Suisse, HSBC and RBS a total of €344 million (US$390 million) on Thursday for rigging the foreign exchange spot trading market. UBS avoided a €94 million fine as it had alerted the European Commission about the cartel. The EU competition...
ECONOMY
d1softballnews.com

Banks, new fine by the EU Commission to 5 institutions for foreign exchange manipulation. They will pay a total of 344 million euros

The European Union has imposed one fine for a total of 344 million euros to be paid by 5 European banking institutions. It is about the British Barclays, Rbs, Hsbc and the Swiss Ubs and Credit Suisse. The fine is for having made a cartel in Forex trading, which is the international currency market where the exchange rates are fixed. The largest sanction is against HSBC (174 million), followed by Credit Suisse (83 million), Barclays (54 million) and Rbs (32 million). UBS was “pardoned” by a 94 million fine because it is the bank that revealed the existence of the cartel. It deals with of the sixth case from 2013 sanctions against banks for illegal behavior.
ECONOMY
raleighnews.net

Sterling Lads cartel banks fined $390 million

The European Union said on Thursday it has fined four major banks a combined ?344 million ($390 million) for colluding in a foreign exchange spot trading cartel via a chatroom named ?Sterling Lads.?. The UK-based banks agreed to settle the case, with HSBC receiving the biggest fine of almost $200...
ECONOMY
BBC

Bank of Ireland fined for breaching IT regulations

The Bank of Ireland has been fined €24.5m (£20.8m) for breaching regulations over its IT systems. Ireland's Central Bank said the fine was for failures to have a robust framework in place to ensure continuity of service in the event of a significant IT disruption. The Central Bank said deficiencies...
PUBLIC SAFETY
BBC

Banks fined over collusion in currency trading

Banks including Barclays, RBS and HSBC have been fined €344m (£293m) by the European Commission for colluding in the trading of foreign currencies. It discovered that traders acting on behalf of five banks exchanged sensitive information through an online chatroom called Sterling Lads. This allowed these traders to make informed...
MARKETS
MyNorthwest.com

EU court advisor wants scrapping of Hungary-Poland challenge

BRUSSELS (AP) — The top adviser to the European Union’s highest court on Thursday said that the principle of linking the bloc’s budget disbursements to respect for rule of law is compatible with the bloc’s laws and that a challenge by Hungary and Poland should be dismissed. The right-wing governments...
POLITICS
pymnts

European Banks Seek EU Exemptions to Access London Trading Markets

Banking groups in the Eurozone want access to the London derivatives trading market — a multi-trillion dollar market — and other major markets. Finance trade bodies are positing that the bloc is at a “cliff edge” unless it moves to further extensions letting European Union trades go forth in the U.K. and other major markets.
MARKETS
US News and World Report

China Foreign Exchange Regulator Fines Tencent's Tenpay for Misconduct

SHANGHAI (Reuters) - China's foreign exchange regulator said it fined Tencent Holding's Tenpay for violating foreign exchange rules, as authorities step up supervision of the country's fintech industry. The State Administration of Foreign Exchange (SAFE) Shenzhen branch fined Tenpay, Tencent's online payment platform, 2.78 million yuan ($436,000) for misconduct, including...
ECONOMY

Comments / 0

Community Policy