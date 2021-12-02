ABC Owned TV Stations To Premiere ‘Our America: Accomplices — The Story of Ady Barkan’ on Hulu

All rise! Judge Steve Harvey is in session at ABC beginning January 4 at 8 p.m. a new promo for the unscripted legal series reveals. In each one-hour episode, Harvey will take on a variety of conflicts and characters in his courtroom – from small claims to big disputes and everything in between. Harvey plays by his own rules, basing his courtroom on his own life experiences and some good old common sense. “It’s always good to come to court when you can’t lose,” Harvey says in the teaser. Judge Steve Harvey is produced by Den of Thieves in association with Walt Disney Television’s newly formed alternative unit. Steve Harvey, Brandon Williams, and Den of Thieves’ Jesse Ignjatovic, Evan Prager and Jared Morell serve as executive producers, with Myeshia Mizuno showrunner and executive producer. Harvey also hosts Celebrity Family Feud, which airs in primetime on ABC and syndicated daytime show Family Feud. Check out the promo above.

TV & VIDEOS ・ 6 DAYS AGO