ABC Owned TV Stations To Premiere ‘Our America: Accomplices — The Story of Ady Barkan’ on Hulu

Laredo Morning Times
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIn time for International Day of Persons with Disabilities, this Friday, Dec. 3, ABC Owned Television Stations has produced “Our America: Accomplices – The Story of Ady Barkan,” which is set to premiere the same day on Hulu. The half-hour special follows the story of Ady Barkan, a lawyer...

www.lmtonline.com

Black America Web

Urban One Honors Presented By T-Mobile “The Soundtrack of Black America” Set To Premiere MLK Day On TV One & Cleo TV

URBAN ONE HONORS PRESENTED BY T-MOBILE FEATURES JERMAINE DUPRI, MARLON WAYANS, KELLY PRICE, TANK,. KIM BURSE AND TONY MCCUIN TO THE STAR-STUDDED LINEUP OF PERFORMERS AND PRESENTERS. TV & RADIO PERSONALITY EVA MARCILLE. IS THE EXCLUSIVE BACKSTAGE HOST. THE ANNUAL SHOWCASE CONTINUES WITH THE THEME. “THE SOUNDTRACK OF BLACK AMERICA”
TV & VIDEOS
New Haven Register

Disney, Comcast Renew Carriage Deal for ESPN, Disney Channel, ABC Stations

Comcast and Disney renewed a critical carriage pact that will keep ESPN, Disney Channel, ABC and more flowing to the subscribers of the Philadelphia cable giant. The two companies said they had struck a “multi-year agreement” that includes carriage of the ESPN networks, Disney’s kid-focused cable networks, Freeform, the FX and National Geographic networks and ABC-owned stations on Comcast’s Xfinity service. The deal includes the ACC Network and the SEC Network, two ESPN-backed college sports operations, and makes the ACC outlet fully distributed in the U.S. The Disney Plus and ESPN Plus streaming services were made available via Xfinity earlier this year, but are not part of the deal, unveiled Tuesday.
BUSINESS
Deadline

‘Judge Steve Harvey’: ABC Sets Series Premiere In New Teaser

All rise! Judge Steve Harvey is in session at ABC beginning January 4 at 8 p.m. a new promo for the unscripted legal series reveals. In each one-hour episode, Harvey will take on a variety of conflicts and characters in his courtroom – from small claims to big disputes and everything in between. Harvey plays by his own rules, basing his courtroom on his own life experiences and some good old common sense. “It’s always good to come to court when you can’t lose,” Harvey says in the teaser. Judge Steve Harvey is produced by Den of Thieves in association with Walt Disney Television’s newly formed alternative unit. Steve Harvey, Brandon Williams, and Den of Thieves’ Jesse Ignjatovic, Evan Prager and Jared Morell serve as executive producers, with Myeshia Mizuno showrunner and executive producer. Harvey also hosts Celebrity Family Feud, which airs in primetime on ABC and syndicated daytime show Family Feud. Check out the promo above.
TV & VIDEOS
flickdirect.com

Tiger King The Doc Antle Story Premiering on Netflix

People are intrigued with the "Tiger King" Saga, and Netflix keeps giving them what they want. A new documentary, "Tiger King: The Doc Antle Story", will premier on the streaming app on December 10. "A lifelong showman, Doc Antle has built his various careers on theatrics, attracting a slew of...
ANIMALS
Ady Barkan
Laredo Morning Times

Streaming Issues May Impact Residuals for American Musicians, Execs Say

What does the future hold for the Film Musicians Secondary Markets Fund? Like so many aspects of a rapidly changing media business, that’s hard to predict. When union musicians struck the networks and studios in 1980, the hope was to gain residual payments for reruns of network TV series, something that had been overlooked in earlier negotiations with producers dating back to the 1960s. But they failed, and have never been able to achieve that goal in any contract talks since.
ENTERTAINMENT
Laredo Morning Times

Saudi Multi-Hyphenate Hisham Fageeh on How Hollywood Mentoring Can Help Arab TV

Saudi Arabian stand up comedian, actor, writer and producer Hisham Fageeh in 2013 posted a satirical video on YouTube titled “No Woman, No Drive” that became the country’s most popular YouTube video and probably helped the movement to strike down Saudi’s ban on female motorists in late 2017. He also acted and co-produced groundbreaking Saudi rom-com “Barakah Meets Barakah.” Recently Fageeh was appointed director of the Middle East Media Initiative (MEMI) at USC’s School of Cinematic Arts, the training and mentorship program launched in 2018 to boost the careers of Arabic TV writers and producers that now has ties to both the Cairo Film Festival and Saudi’s nascent Red Sea fest. He spoke to Variety about what he sees as some of the sore spots in Arab TV.
TV SHOWS
idropnews.com

Hulu Adds Disney+ and ESPN+ to Live TV Plans | Prices Raise $5

On Friday, Hulu sent out an email to its subscribers, announcing that Hulu + Live TV will become a bundle with Disney+ and ESPN+ starting December 21. With the additions, the prices are increasing by $5 per month, whether you’re a new or existing customer. Unfortunately, subscribers can not opt-out...
TV & VIDEOS
The Independent

Aeon Station: ‘This is the story of how not to do it’

There’s a reason why one of this year’s very best releases sounds a little old-fashioned: it’s that it is, at least in part, the follow-up to one made back at the dawn of the new millennium. Observatory, by Aeon Station, is a big, bruised record of indie rock, both anthemic and melancholy. Guitars fuzz and roar; ballads burn and wane. It’s an album through which male relationships and loss run deep – in this case, the loss of the singer’s father nearly 20 years ago – but that’s how long it has taken some of these songs to surface. And...
MUSIC
aithority.com

Blackbird And TownNews Expand To 80 US TV Stations

Blackbird plc, the technology licensor, developer and seller of the market-leading cloud native video editing platform, Blackbird, announces that Blackbird is now being used by a total of 80 US TV stations for digital news production following TownNews’ latest deployment. This is the seventh expansion of Blackbird by TownNews since the partnership began in 2018.
BUSINESS
Laredo Morning Times

Millions in Musicians’ Residuals Going Unclaimed, FMSMF Says

The Film Musicians Secondary Markets Fund every year pays thousands of musicians for their movie and TV work when it appears on cable, free TV, streaming services or home video. But not every musician is aware of this benefit when they begin their recording career, and many who have left...
TV SHOWS
IndieWire

Recommendation Machine: ‘Undone’ Is a Stunning, Time-Bending TV Magic Trick

Welcome to Recommendation Machine, your daily IndieWire destination for TV suggestions of what to watch. Each weekday, we’ll offer up a series we think should be on your viewing radar. Though most of the shows included here are recent offerings from networks and streaming services, this will also be a place to take a look at different chapters in TV history readily available for anyone looking to immerse themselves in an ever-expanding medium. As everyone with even a passing connection to TV will have happily told you for the better part of the last decade, there are too many shows. They’ll...
TV SERIES
editorials24.com

Jay Jay Phillips, AGT Keyboardist, Dies of COVID at 30

Jay Jay Phillips, a rock musician who competed on “America’s Got Talent” in 2009 and 2017, has died. He was 30. The big-haired musician died from COVID-19, which he was battling over Thanksgiving week. The Instagram account of Phillips’ band posted a tribute to the keyboardist earlier this week.
PUBLIC HEALTH
Popculture

Netflix Users Only Have Days Left to Watch This Epic Kevin Costner Classic

Right now Netflix has an epic Kevin Costner movie available to stream, but users only have a few days left to watch the classic flick. Head over to the streamer now and queue up Waterworld, a big-budget Costner film from the '90s that also stars Jeanne Tripplehorn, Tina Majorino, and late film icon Dennis Hopper. The movie also featured beloved character actor Michael Jeter, who passed away in 2003.
MOVIES
fox40jackson.com

Chris Cuomo firing from CNN prompts swift reaction: 'So glad we will never see this again'

After CNN anchor Chris Cuomo was fired from the scandal-plagued liberal network on Saturday night, many on Twitter were quick to give their reaction. Cuomo was fired after “a respected law firm” conducted an internal review of his involvement in helping his brother, disgraced former New York Governor Andrew Cuomo, in his defense regarding sexual harassment allegations.
CELEBRITIES
newschain

Cardi B lands her ‘dream’ job with Playboy

Cardi B has described being appointed Playboy’s first ever Creative Director in Residence a “dream come true”. The rapper, 29, shared the news on Instagram alonside a collage image of her sporting a large and very blinging Playboy bunny chain. Writing about her new job to her 116m followers, she...
digitalspy.com

NCIS' Wilmer Valderrama reveals return of surprise actor in season 19

The jury's out on whether NCIS is about to bring back Mark Harmon, but we do know for certain that one former star will be coming back for the show's 19th season. Wilmer Valderrama, who plays Nick Torres on the series, confirmed the impending return of a fan-favourite character in a recent Instagram post, as the cast get on with filming.
CELEBRITIES

