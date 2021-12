Here, all the royal news you need to know for the week of December 2, 2021. Bear Grylls confirmed that Prince George is like any ordinary 8-year-old, even when it comes to eating bugs. The Man vs. Wild star appeared on a recent episode of Good Morning Britain, where he recalled the moment he met the young royal back in 2019 during the King’s Cup Regatta on the Isle of Wight. The TV personality admitted that he was impressed by the prince, who ate an ant (with encouragement from Grylls) that just so happened to crawl across his feet.

