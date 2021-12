The Kingdoms of Amalur: Re-Reckoning - Fatesworn DLC release date has been revealed, and it's coming soon. The first piece of all-new content for the action RPG which was originally released in February, 2012 will arrive just shy of a decade later, on December 14, 2021. The date was revealed along with a new animated trailer that sets up the story for Fatesworn, which takes place after the conclusion of the story campaign and is largely set in the frosty, mountainous region of Mithros - though your adventure will also take you back to Amalur to clear out new procedurally generated Chaos Dungeons which have popped up across the map.

VIDEO GAMES ・ 3 DAYS AGO