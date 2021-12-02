ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Emmet County, MI

New Emmet County employment policies to take effect next year

By William T. Perkins, The Petoskey News-Review
 3 days ago
PETOSKEY — Emmet County officials last month finalized a significant overhaul of its employee personnel manual.

The revisions, due to take effect on the first day of next year, are some of the first changes to the document in more than a decade, and bring the county up-to-date both in terms of long-delayed employee incentives — now imperative in the competitive hiring market — as well as current laws and statutes.

The current version of the personnel manual was drafted and approved in 2010, although the text of the document indicates minor amendments have been made since that time, including some sections added or changed as recently as 2015. But that hasn’t been enough to keep up with the regulations and best practices that have developed in the intervening time.

At a meeting earlier this year, Emmet County Administrator Mike Reaves said somewhere around 90% of the material in the policy was out of date, based on a review by a law firm the county hired.

He said he’ll be proposing updates to the county’s policies more regularly from here on out.

“We won’t wait another 10 years,” Reaves said at a board of commissioners meeting late last month. “This will be done on an annual basis.”

The completion of the new personnel manual has been a product of more than a year’s worth of behind-the-scenes work by the administration, but has been a topic of discussion for the Emmet County Board of Commissioners for a little over two months, beginning with a strategic planning session at the end of September going over the significant changes up for consideration.

Those ranged from guaranteed annual raises for employees, added holidays, updates to the county’s drug testing policy, and an earlier vesting schedule in the county’s retirement plan.

Wages, in particular, have stalled for quite some time as the county battled tight budgets over the past decade.

But the threat of depleted staffing has become more of a pressing concern, especially amid the worker shortage that was exacerbated following the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Reaves expressed concern over hiring difficulties as early as spring and summer of 2020, which at that time largely impacted seasonal and entry-level jobs, particularly in the parks and recreation department. The county implemented a new seasonal wage and incentive program earlier this year, before the start of the summer season.

But, in recent meetings, Reaves has also expressed the possibility of skilled employees being “wooed” away from the county, and stressed the need for new policies to keep them on staff.

Under the new county policy, non-management employees will be receiving a 1.5% raise next year, and will be placed on a four-step track for raises over four years. The lowest wage of county employee would be paid at a $16.89 per hour rate.

Management employees stand to gain a 3% raise at the start of next year.

Other employee incentives in the new personnel manual include the ability for employees to receive up to 40 hours paid out to them for unused general leave time, up to 40 hours of vacation time carried over to the following year, vesting in the county’s unemployment contribution after one year of service, rather than the former four, and the addition of New Years’ Eve and Good Friday as full days off.

