Tafoya, Roberts and Aper win honors for Voice of Democracy essays

CHEBOYGAN — Each year, the Cheboygan Veterans of Foreign Wars Post hosts a Voice of Democracy essay contest, allowing students at Cheboygan High School to write an essay on a certain topic.

Those essays are then judged by local veterans, and the top three winners can move on higher in the competition, with potential of winning money toward college scholarships.

"The topic for this year's contest was 'America, where do we go from here,'" said Cheboygan High School English teacher Thomas Markham.

Typically, the winners of this competition are announced at a Veterans Day ceremony at the high school, with the winners then reading their essays in front of an assembly. However, due to COVID-19, these ceremonies were canceled and the presentation of the certificates were postponed until the last full week of November.

This year, Thomas Tafoya took first place in the essay contest, Marah Roberts came in second and Camille Aper took third place.

Phil Oppenheiser of the VFW Post presented the three high school students who participated in the Voice of Democracy Essay Contest with their certificates in a small ceremony last week in the Cheboygan High School Library.

With Tafoya winning the local competition, his essay will now move on to the regional and possibly the national championships, where he could potentially win a $10,000 scholarship to college, as well as a trip to the nation's capitol.

The Voice of Democracy essay contest is similar to the Patriot's Pen essay contest hosted by the VFW each year for younger students in the different schools around Cheboygan. The students compete to try to earn funding for their education past graduation.

