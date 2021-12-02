ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cheboygan, MI

Tafoya, Roberts and Aper win honors for Voice of Democracy essays

By Kortny Hahn, Cheboygan Daily Tribune
Cheboygan Daily Tribune
Cheboygan Daily Tribune
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=272YcR_0dC2p1ck00

CHEBOYGAN — Each year, the Cheboygan Veterans of Foreign Wars Post hosts a Voice of Democracy essay contest, allowing students at Cheboygan High School to write an essay on a certain topic.

Those essays are then judged by local veterans, and the top three winners can move on higher in the competition, with potential of winning money toward college scholarships.

"The topic for this year's contest was 'America, where do we go from here,'" said Cheboygan High School English teacher Thomas Markham.

Typically, the winners of this competition are announced at a Veterans Day ceremony at the high school, with the winners then reading their essays in front of an assembly. However, due to COVID-19, these ceremonies were canceled and the presentation of the certificates were postponed until the last full week of November.

This year, Thomas Tafoya took first place in the essay contest, Marah Roberts came in second and Camille Aper took third place.

Phil Oppenheiser of the VFW Post presented the three high school students who participated in the Voice of Democracy Essay Contest with their certificates in a small ceremony last week in the Cheboygan High School Library.

With Tafoya winning the local competition, his essay will now move on to the regional and possibly the national championships, where he could potentially win a $10,000 scholarship to college, as well as a trip to the nation's capitol.

The Voice of Democracy essay contest is similar to the Patriot's Pen essay contest hosted by the VFW each year for younger students in the different schools around Cheboygan. The students compete to try to earn funding for their education past graduation.

Contact Features Writer Kortny Hahn at khahn1@gannett.com. Follow her on Twitter at @khahnCDT.

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Michigan Education
Cheboygan, MI
Government
Cheboygan, MI
Education
Local
Michigan Government
City
Cheboygan, MI
The Associated Press

Historic playoff: Alabama-Cincinnati, Michigan-Georgia

IRVING, Texas (AP) — Cincinnati has broken college football’s glass ceiling. The Bearcats will play Alabama in the Cotton Bowl and Michigan will face Georgia in the Orange Bowl on New Year’s Eve after being selected to the College Football Playoff as a historic field of four was set Sunday. The winners will play for the national championship on Jan. 10 in Indianapolis.
COLLEGE SPORTS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Essays#Veterans Of Foreign Wars#Cheboygan High School#English#The Vfw Post#Vfw
CNN

What comes next after the Supreme Court's signal on abortion rights

(CNN) — At stake in the Mississippi abortion case heard by the Supreme Court December 1 is access to the procedure for millions of people across the country. As Justice Brett Kavanaugh made clear at Wednesday's hearing, the justices are not considering whether to outlaw abortion nationwide. But a decision that overturns current Supreme Court precedent on abortion rights -- and one that specifically reverses the landmark 1973 Roe v. Wade opinion -- could lead to bans on abortions being implemented in several states across the country.
CONGRESS & COURTS
Fox News

Explosion heard near Iranian nuclear site Natanz

TEHRAN, Iran — An explosion shook the area near Iran’s main nuclear-enrichment plant late on Saturday, prompting conflicting explanations from Iranian officials as Tehran engages in talks with world powers over its nuclear program. The blast was heard in the area of Badroud, around 12 miles from the Natanz nuclear...
MIDDLE EAST
Cheboygan Daily Tribune

Cheboygan Daily Tribune

18
Followers
62
Post
1K+
Views
ABOUT

Get the latest breaking news, sports, entertainment and obituaries in Cheboygan, MI from Cheboygan Daily Tribune.

 http://cheboygannews.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy