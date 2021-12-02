ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Square changes its name to Block

Cover picture for the articleSquare has announced it is renaming itself Block as it focuses on technologies such as blockchain and expands beyond its...

Elswhen and Pacemakers launch Bank of the Future using Vodeno's technology

Elsewhen and Pacemakers have partnered to launch Bank of the Future (BOTF), a customer-centric concept. The two companies are working with Vodeno to help deliver the concept with its VODENO Cloud Platform, a cloud-based banking platform. According to the official press release, using APIs from Open Banking, social media, online...
Square rebrands to Block, doubling its crypto focus

Square is transforming to Block to elaborate its payment systems. Despite the change, the company maintains its purpose of economic transformation. Square(SQ) is rebranding to Block, Inc. The company wants to expand beyond its payment business. Several customers have embraced digital payments. The company based in San Francisco, California, was one of the leading firms last year. They intend to refocus on modern technologies such as blockchain.
Square becomes Block in latest corporate name shift toward new businesses

Square Inc. is changing its corporate name to Block Inc., signaling a push beyond the company’s main sales and payments products into businesses like music, cash transfers and the blockchain. The company, co-founded and run by cryptocurrency enthusiast Jack Dorsey, will continue to call its seller product Square, and the...
Shufti Pro and Opal partner to automate KYC process for customer onboarding

UK-based IDV provider Shufti Pro and financial solution provider Opal have joined hands to deliver seamless experience for customer onboarding. Fintech platform Opal delivers convenient, transparent, and low-cost payment solutions while IDV provider Shufti Pro aims to deliver AML and KYC solutions to both banks and financial institutions internationally. Through...
Deutsche Bank help corporate clients meet their ESG goals

Deutsche Bank has launched sustainability-linked overdrafts to help meet a growing demand for innovative ESG products in the cash management space. The new solution is designed to encourage businesses to improve their ESG performance by providing a pricing incentive related to an ESG KPI. For the pilot stage, this KPI will be the client’s ESG rating, as determined by a third-party ESG rating specialist. If a client’s ESG rating changes above or below a certain threshold, their pricing will be adjusted accordingly. While offering this innovation Deutsche Bank considers the clients overall sustainability strategies and targets.
PayOp announces partnership with virtual banking company PayDo

Singapore-based payments aggregator and processor PayOp has partnered with PayDo, a UK-based virtual banking and official payment facilitator of Visa/Mastercard. The partnership between firms will provide a payment acceptance and processing platform for both businesses and individuals worldwide. PayOp users will be able to withdraw funds from their account to their PayDo wallet without additional delays and commissions. This collaboration has already proved itself to be beneficial for merchants of all industries. They can now keep a consistent flow of funds without fear of setbacks or additional fees.
CUBE partners with MetricStream to augment compliance capabilities

UK-based regtech company CUBE has announced a partnership with US-based MetricStream to enable customers to utilise CUBE’s automated regulatory intelligence. CUBE ensures that throughout the regulatory change management lifecycle, only relevant data will be presented to the users for further action, including impact analysis, compliance mitigation, or downstream policy/procedure updates.
FireStarter taps Blockpass for KYC compliance

US-based IDO launchpad FireStarter has tapped Hong Kong-based regtech platform Blockpass’ KYC solution to ensure its clients benefit from extra reviews and a team focused on their processes. Partnering with Blockpass has given FireStarter the necessary framework for its processes. The company stated that in working with metaverse projects, a...
Milliken & Company: Global Industry Leader in the Sustainable Manufacturing of Performance and Protective Textiles

Milliken & Company is a global industrial manufacturer that has been solving everyday problems with innovative solutions for over 150 years. Their research, design, manufacturing and consulting expertise span multiple markets, including floor coverings, specialty chemicals, and performance and protective textiles. In 2020, in light of the demand for critical Personal Protective Equipment (PPE) to protect America’s frontline workers, Milliken pivoted their in-house capacities to produce fabrics for advanced medical PPE. Milliken’s standard products are woven and knitted protective textiles used in uniforms in the dental, education and hospitality industries. Milliken integrates high-quality cotton into several fabric blends, such as their UltraSoft®...
Mastercard, Mswipe, Samhita-CGF partner to bring small merchants into digital economy

Global payments processor Mastercard has partnered with India-based Mswipe and Samhita-Collective Good Foundation (Sahmhita-CGF) to open the digital economy world for 100,000 micro merchants by 2025. As micro merchants from smaller cities across India are neglected by traditional payment facilitators, Mastercard & partnering companies have developed a solution for the...
CO-OP Springboard enhanced with cross-platform access

US-based financial services co-operative CO-OP has enhanced its CO-OP Springboard, so now issuers can service a more extensive range of member card accounts. CO-OP’s vision for Springboard is for the application to serve as a point of entry into the payments technology ecosystem the company has been building since 2016. According to company officials, the approach to Springboard has been iterative and user-focused from the time the technology was acquired in 2017 alongside CO-OP’s merger with long-time strategic partner TMG.
UniTeller and Tranglo partner to expand remittance services in APAC countries

US-based cross-border and remittance payments processors UniTeller has partnered with Malayisian payment service provider Tranglo to expand its services in the Asia Pacific area. UniTeller has been present in Asia for two decades and is looking to expand its network to 13 emerging markets, including Bangladesh, India, Indonesia, and Nepal,...
Co-op Bank and BankiFi work together to support SMEs

UK-based Co-operative Bank has announced a GBP 500,000 investment in local fintech BankiFi to improve banks’ offering in the SME market. After launching two projects – an SME mobile banking service and a new Request to pay (RTP) app in collaboration with BankiFi, Co-Op bank has agreed to pour another half of million GBP in the further development of the SME market, focusing on cash management.
National Bank of Kuwait creates Weyay

The National Bank of Kuwait has introduced Weyay, which is one of the Middle Eastern country’s first completely digital banks focusing on serving younger clients. At present, the fintech and virtual banking app is in beta testing and has been introduced at the pre-registration stage. It will be opened via an invite-basis soon.
Worldline joins forces with FIDO Alliance

Worldline has become a member of the FIDO Alliance, a worldwide organisation that aims to standardise and bring interoperability in the authentication world. Through this membership, Worldline is taking a further step in its online identification strategy, as it is convinced that strong authentication, interoperability, and the use of biometrics are crucial in this regard.
Supercar Rental Company Sticks $101,000 Repair Bill on Customer For Curbing the Wheels of a McLaren 620R

Supercar rentals are quite popular these days. With the prevalence of social media and the compulsion to make our lives seem a certain way, more people are faking it until they make it. It is not uncommon for people to rent supercars and turn to social media to make it seem like it’s just another day in their glamorous life. However, “owning” is more than just ripping it between stoplights; there are also massive repair bills, as one rental customer found out after the renters tried to stick him with a $100,000 bill for some rock chips and curbed wheels on a McLaren 620R.
