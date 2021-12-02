STREAM OF CONSCIOUSNESS: Rollins Pond

Roswell Director of Special Services Jim Burress, center left, passes a fishing rod and reel — rather than a torch — to John Wright, director of the Spring River Zoo, during a city celebration of the completion of the renovation of the zoo pond Friday afternoon. Burress directed the city effort to renovate the pond for the first time in 50 years. The pond will now be under the direction of the zoo with plans to reopen to the public next year for public fishing and educational programs. Also pictured, from left, are City Manager Joe Neeb, Parks Superintendent Rudy Chaves and Mayor Dennis Kintigh. Burress said the renovation, which started in March 2020, involved multiple city departments as well as Chaves County, Xcel Energy, J&G Electric and New Mexico Game and Fish. (Juno Ogle Photo)

ROSWELL, NM ・ 14 DAYS AGO