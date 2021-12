On our "Reason To Smile" this morning we told you about an exciting program that is really taking off in a great way....The" Bigs with Badges Program" The United Way of Kennebec Valley has put together a great resource for the community titled the Innovation Fund. One of the first programs to be supported by this amazing funding was Mid-Maine Big Brothers Big Sisters and their launch of "Bigs with Badges" according to a report WABI.

AUGUSTA, ME ・ 1 DAY AGO