Tired of scrolling through TikTok videos on your smartphone or tablet and wish there was a way to do so on your television? If you live in North America you’ll be glad to learn that the TikTok app is now rolling out to Samsung and LG smart TVs as well as to streaming devices running Android TV or Google TV after a period of exclusivity on Amazon’s Fire TV platform.

BEHIND VIRAL VIDEOS ・ 12 DAYS AGO