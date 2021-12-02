ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Turkey's Erdogan replaces finance minister as lira crashes

St. Louis Post-Dispatch
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleANKARA, Turkey (AP) — Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan appointed a new treasury and finance minister early Thursday after Lutfi Elvan stepped down from the post as the currency has been tumbling to record lows. Erdogan named Nureddin Nebati, who was deputy minister, to the post, according to an...

zycrypto.com

Turkish Lira Crashes To An ‘Insane’ Historic Low After President Erdogan Declared ‘Full-Scale War’ On Crypto

Pardon the Oxymoron but it looks like Turkey’s president’s displaced relationship with cryptocurrencies may have come home to roost. While Turkey’s leader might have resentment towards cryptocurrencies, it faces an even bigger problem according to Bluebay Asset Management’s Timothy Ash. “Insane where the lira is, but it’s a reflection of the insane monetary policy settings Turkey is currently operating under,” he tells CNBC.
Turkish lira in historic 15% crash after Erdogan stokes fire sale

ISTANBUL (Reuters) – Turkey’s lira nose-dived 15% on Tuesday in its second-worst day ever after President Tayyip Erdogan defended recent sharp rate cuts, and vowed to win his “economic war of independence” despite widespread criticism and pleas to reverse course. The lira tumbled to as low as 13.45 to the...
Apple Halts Sales in Turkey as Lira Crashes 15%

Apple halted online sales in Turkey today as the Lira crashed to a record low. The currency dropped 15% in its second-worst day ever, reports Reuters. The sell-off was triggered by President Tayyip Erdogan's defense of recent sharp rate cuts. Erdogan vowed to win his "economic war of independence", despite pleas to change course.
Erdogan Unbowed by Critics, Leaving Little Stopping Lira's Collapse

ANKARA (Reuters) -Little stands in the way of Turkey's currency collapse expanding into a deeper economic crisis after President Tayyip Erdogan ignored appeals, even from within his government, to reverse policy, according to top officials and analysts. Two people familiar with internal discussions said some government officials are uncomfortable with...
Erdogan orders probe into Turkish lira's slump - Anadolu

ISTANBUL (Reuters) - Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan has ordered an investigation into possible currency manipulation after the lira fell sharply to record lows against the dollar this week, the Anadolu news agency reported on Saturday. It said Erdogan had tasked the State Supervisory Council, an auditing agency which reports to...
Erdogan: It’s ‘Türkiye’ from now on, not ‘Turkey’

The latest change is in line with the efforts of the Erdogan-led government to boost Turkish exports and thus increase the inflow of US dollars into the country’s crumbling economy. All exported Turkish-made goods will be labeled “Made in Türkiye” from now on, instead of the traditionally used “Made in...
Turkey's Erdogan stays firm on interest rates, lira weakens 4%

ANKARA, Nov 29 (Reuters) - Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan said he will never defend interest rate hikes nor compromise on the issue, NTV and other broadcasters reported on Monday, in his latest defence of recent monetary easing that has triggered a crash in the lira currency. The lira weakened as...
Council of Europe to discipline Turkey over jailed activist

The Council of Europe said Friday it will launch disciplinary action against Turkey for refusing to free prominent activist and philanthropist Osman Kavala, triggering a procedure used only once before in the organisation's history. The Turkish foreign ministry had urged the COE on Thursday not to begin the action "out of respect for the ongoing judicial process", warning that the procedure would be "interference" in its domestic affairs.
EXPLAINER: Turkey's currency is crashing. What's the impact?

Turkey’s beleaguered currency has been plunging to all-time lows against the U.S. dollar and the euro in recent months as President Recep Tayyip Erdogan presses ahead with a widely criticized effort to cut interest rates despite surging consumer prices.As a result, families are struggling to buy food and other goods and the Turkish lira has lost around 40% of its value since the start of the year, becoming one of the world's worst-performing currencies.Here is a closer look at the Turkish currency crisis and its impact on a country with eye-popping inflation:WHAT IS GOING ON?Turkey’s Central Bank has cut...
