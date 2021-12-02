ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Liquid Intelligent Technologies Launches Microsoft Teams Essential, The Most Affordable Collaboration Platform Targeting Small Businesses

By AIT News Desk
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWith around seventy-three per cent of workers around the globe affirming that they prefer flexible remote work options, hybrid work will inevitably be the norm going forward. Liquid Intelligent Technologies a business of Cassava Technologies, a pan-African technology group, is proud to be the launch partner for the new Microsoft Teams...

#Microsoft Powerpoint#Microsoft Excel#Cassava Technologies#Pan African#Microsoft Suite#Liquid Cloud#Cyber Security#Teams Essentials#Powerpoint#3rd Party
