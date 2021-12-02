ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Washington, IL

Colton Underwood's Netflix series 'Coming Out Colton' debuts this week. Here are details

By Nick Vlahos, Journal Star
Journal Star
Journal Star
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1z0YGH_0dC2mg8r00

Colton Underwood is returning to a reality-television program near you.

The former Washington Community High School football player's fourth reality series is to debut Friday.

"Coming Out Colton," a six-part Netflix effort, chronicles Underwood's journey toward public life as a gay man. In April, on ABC's "Good Morning America," the 29-year-old Underwood first declared his sexuality publicly.

Each 30-minute episode of "Coming Out Colton" features sit-down interviews with Underwood, who before his announcement might have been one of TV's most prominent heterosexuals.

In 2018 and '19, Underwood was a contestant and/or star of three ABC reality programs — "The Bachelorette," "Bachelor in Paradise" and "The Bachelor," in which he was the leading man.

He's the leading man again now. But from early reports and trailers, the tone of "Coming Out Colton" is less lighthearted than Underwood's previous efforts.

During the series, Underwood admitted he abused tranquilizers as he struggled with his sexuality, according to a report by Page Six.

“I didn’t want to be gay, and the main voices in my head were just telling me, ‘You’ll get through this, you’ll get through this,'” Underwood said in the show's preview trailer, which has been posted on YouTube .

“Never thought I was going to come out. I thought I was going to die with this secret. The reason I’m coming out is because I’m ashamed and I’m sort of mortified of what got me into this position in the first place.”

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4eifWM_0dC2mg8r00

Netflix series features footage of Washington

The trailer also reveals the "Coming Out Colton" crews came to Washington to film at least part of the series.

Underwood is shown at what appears to be a Washington football practice at Babcook Field. As a senior, Underwood was the 2009 Journal Star Large-School Player of the Year . He went on to play at Illinois State University and, briefly, in the NFL.

Ex-Peorian on reality TV: 'Bachelorette' doesn't stop ex-Bradley athlete Michelle Young from going back to school

Before his "GMA" appearance last spring, Underwood visited with Washington coach Darrell Crouch to tell him what was to become a national story.

"When we talked, I gave him a hug and told him I loved him," Crouch said then . "And that his sexuality made no difference to me, and that he would always have my love and support."

Underwood's status as a virgin might was among the most noteworthy aspect of his "Bachelor" days. He ended his 2019 season by pledging his allegiance to Cassie Randolph, the final contestant standing.

But in May 2020, the two broke up acrimoniously . Randolph obtained a restraining order against Underwood, who was accused of stalking her and placing a tracking device on her vehicle.

The Randolph situation resulted in a 35,000-signature online petition drive, an attempt to persuade Netflix to abandon its plans for an Underwood series. In the series trailer, Underwood admits he didn't handle things well.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2gJB27_0dC2mg8r00

Dad acknowledges Colton is an 'entertainer'

Also in the trailer, Underwood comes out to his father, fellow Washington graduate Scott Underwood. The younger Underwood attempts to reconcile his religious and his football lives to his new, public one.

That life reportedly includes a boyfriend. Underwood has been linked to Jordan C. Brown, a political strategist nine years his senior. Brown has met Underwood's family, according to Us Weekly, and the ex-football player says he's in love.

“I’ve lived my life so publicly straight, and I ran from a community I’ve belonged to my entire life," Underwood told The New York Times . "I knew there was going to be a lot of people who didn’t understand.

Washington football: Injured while chasing allegedly drunk student, a Washington officer is slowly recovering

"Maybe at the end of these six episodes, people still don’t understand. But at least I’ve tried to undo the wrongs.”

In that same Times piece, Underwood's father suggested the medium might not have been the perfect place for that message. Especially considering Underwood delivered his sexual-orientation news on camera while he and his dad were fishing.

"I'm not saying I'm upset about it, but I would have preferred it had been done differently," said Scott Underwood, who also said his son is "an entertainer, let's face it. That's what he's chosen to do for his career."

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0OTT8r_0dC2mg8r00

This article originally appeared on Journal Star: Colton Underwood's Netflix series 'Coming Out Colton' debuts this week. Here are details

Comments / 0

Related
Elite Daily

Here's How Cassie Randolph Reportedly Feels About Coming Out Colton

When reality star and former football player Colton Underwood came out in April 2021 during an interview with Good Morning America, Bachelor Nation gained its first openly gay lead. Now, on Friday, Dec. 3 — more than three years after his season of The Bachelor first aired and a year after his tumultuous breakup with Cassie Randolph — Netflix is set to release Coming Out Colton, a new series detailing Underwood’s journey to find himself. A trailer for the show was released on Monday, Nov. 29, reportedly stirring up uncomfortable feelings in Randolph, who was reportedly put “through hell” by her ex toward the end of their relationship.
CELEBRITIES
Us Weekly

Colton Underwood Confirms He’s ‘In Love’ With Boyfriend Jordan C. Brown

A fresh start. Colton Underwood has found love again and this time, he’s doing things a bit differently. “I’m happy, I’m in love and I’m in a good position,” the former reality star, 29, told Us Weekly exclusively while promoting his upcoming Netflix series, Coming Out Colton, confirming that his family has met his partner, Jordan C. Brown. “Everything as far as that goes has been pretty smooth. What was so cool too was, like, after the show was over, I didn’t know what was really next. I knew that I was still coming out and I still am. So there’s still things to work through right now. … The friends that I have, the support group that I have has been so helpful and impactful.”
CELEBRITIES
Us Weekly

Colton Underwood Wants to Find Himself in ‘Coming Out Colton’ Trailer: ‘I Didn’t Want to Be Gay’

His story to tell. Colton Underwood is opening up about his sexuality in the first trailer for his Netflix reality series, Coming Out Colton. “I didn’t want to be gay,” the season 23 Bachelor, 29, reveals in the teaser, which debuted on Monday, November 29. “And the main voices in my head were just telling me, ‘You’ll get through this, you’ll get through this.’”
NFL
Variety

Cassie Randolph Declined Offer to Appear on Colton Underwood’s Netflix Show (EXCLUSIVE)

The production team behind Colton Underwood’s new Netflix show asked his ex-girlfriend Cassie Randolph to appear on the series, but she declined to participate, Variety has learned exclusively. Randolph was offered compensation to appear on the show, according to two different sources. She was approached by the production company the day after Underwood sat down on “Good Morning America,” an insider says, for his bombshell interview when he came out as gay. The idea for Randolph’s scenes would have been to have her sit down with Underwood for him to candidly discuss his sexuality and the mistakes he made in the ending of...
TV & VIDEOS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Illinois Entertainment
City
Washington, IL
State
Washington State
imdb.com

Colton Underwood Shares Touching Meaning Behind Coming Out Colton Promo Pic

Colton Underwood's new series announcement comes with a very special reveal. The Bachelor star—who came out in April—shared the release date for his Netflix docuseries, Coming Out Colton, and the special meaning behind the promo photo released on Nov. 23. "This image was captured moments after I came out to my dad, which was one of the most meaningful parts of my coming out journey," the 29-year-old said. "I'm looking forward to sharing more of my story with you including the lessons I've been learning along the way. Coming Out Colton premieres on Netflix December 3rd." The former NFL star came out in April, during an interview with Robin Roberts on Good...
NFL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Colton Underwood
Person
Cassie Randolph
US Magazine

Colton Underwood and Cassie Randolph’s Relationship Timeline

Hours before their scheduled court appearance, Cassie filed a police report against Colton over the tracking device that he allegedly planted in her car. Us confirmed on October 6, 2020, the exes’ respective attorneys attended the hearing. After both lawyers told the judge that they are “trying to resolve” the issue between their clients “amicably,” the order was extended until their next hearing on November 6, 2020.
RELATIONSHIP ADVICE
Us Weekly

Everything Colton Underwood Said About Ex-Girlfriend Cassie Randolph During ‘Coming Out Colton’

Not holding back. Colton Underwood said as much as he legally could about his up-and-down relationship with Cassie Randolph during his new Netflix series, Coming Out Colton. Randolph, 26, and Underwood, 29, met during season 23 of The Bachelor. While they continued dating following the season in 2019, but announced their split in May 2020. Four months later, the model filed a restraining order against the reality star, claiming that he had placed a tracking device on her car.
CELEBRITIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Netflix Series#Football#Abc#Page Six#Illinois State University
Primetimer

Colton Underwood's Coming Out Colton is a distasteful extension of a brand that doesn’t mean much to begin with

"The series apparently intends to further destigmatize the process of coming out," says Daniel D'Addario of the Netflix reality show. "On its way to that worthy social goal, though, it wrings out drama, with the first two episodes ending on cliffhangers as we wait to see how straight men in Underwood’s life will react. The actual scenes of Underwood declaring he is gay to family members and associates from his football career tend to have an airless quality, as though they were restaged versions of reality. Whatever the case, Underwood, amiable but blank, remains stiff on camera even after having unburdened himself. Part of Underwood’s lack of charisma on the series can, perhaps, be chalked up to the oddity of going through these rites of confession on camera; part may be due to his discomfort, still, with the subject matter. Underwood appears to place a premium on being seen as masculine, and his scenes with the more garrulous out gay Olympian Gus Kenworthy attempting to play mentor carry with them a vicarious awkwardness that the show shies away from rather than exploring more deeply. But that, again, is an interpretation that is maximally generous to Underwood. He may also look uncomfortable on camera because he’s concealing something. He admits that he literally cannot discuss the end of his relationship with Randolph in detail for legal reasons. This, and Randolph’s absence, present a structural problem for a show that must talk around the harm Underwood did to another person in the process of finding himself."
CELEBRITIES
TVLine

TVLine Items: Strahan Heads to Space, Coming Out Colton Premiere and More

Michael Strahan is taking a very far-out trip as a passenger on Blue Origin’s next flight to space, the Good Morning America co-anchor announced on Tuesday’s show. Strahan will be part of a crew of six passengers taking off on Dec. 9, marking the third human spaceflight from Jeff Bezos’ aerospace company. “Blue Origin, they approached me and they asked if I wanted to be a crew member, and without hesitation, I said, ‘Yes,'” Strahan shared on GMA. “I wanted to go to space!” Strahan added, “I believe that this is the way of being innovative, creative pioneers in aviation, now space travel....
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
editorials24.com

Jay Jay Phillips, AGT Keyboardist, Dies of COVID at 30

Jay Jay Phillips, a rock musician who competed on “America’s Got Talent” in 2009 and 2017, has died. He was 30. The big-haired musician died from COVID-19, which he was battling over Thanksgiving week. The Instagram account of Phillips’ band posted a tribute to the keyboardist earlier this week.
PUBLIC HEALTH
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
TV & Videos
NewsBreak
NFL
NewsBreak
Youtube
NewsBreak
Netflix
NewsBreak
Celebrities
Journal Star

Journal Star

99
Followers
91
Post
16K+
Views
ABOUT

Get the latest breaking news, sports, entertainment and obituaries in Peoria, IL from Peoria Journal Star.

 http://pjstar.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy