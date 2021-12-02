ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Safety

Universal Credit scam: Police raid addresses in Handsworth Wood and Highgate over £4 million scam

By Joe Forte
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleFive members of a Birmingham gang suspected of making making millions by conning the benefits system were arrested yesterday (1 December). It’s alleged the gang used stolen identities to make thousands of bogus benefits claims – and laundered the money through cryptocurrency transactions. Over 70 officers from the Department...

IN THIS ARTICLE
