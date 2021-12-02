Universal Credit scam: Police raid addresses in Handsworth Wood and Highgate over £4 million scam

Local authorities are reporting a new scam attempt is circulating throughout our area. Carroll County Sheriff, Ken Pingrey, says they have received reports of residents being contacted from someone claiming to be from the Illinois Tollway. The notice says that person’s vehicle had gone through a toll, but had not paid the appropriate fee. These also contain a very grainy, low-resolution photo, the vehicle’s license plate number and the last four digits of the Vehicle Identification Number (VIN). The penalty amount requested is typically very minimal and the target is told they can pay with a credit card. This, Pingrey says, is exactly what the scammers are after, that credit card information. Anyone receiving such a notice, especially if you were not in Illinois when the supposed violation occurred, is urged to ignore the request and throw it away. Those with questions about the legitimacy of such a claim should contact their local law enforcement agency.

CARROLL COUNTY, IA ・ 5 DAYS AGO