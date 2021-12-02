Akeneo Named BigCommerce Preferred Global Technology Partner For Product Experience Management (PXM)
Akeneo PIM helps fast-growing businesses sell more, better, and faster via native integration within BigCommerce. Akeneo, a global leader in product experience management (PXM), announced its selection as a BigCommerce Preferred Global Technology Partner. The move will provide over 60,000 BigCommerce customers with seamless access to Akeneo’s award-winning product information management...aithority.com
Comments / 0