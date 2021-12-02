What is Dance Pop on Spotify? Wrapped Year Review Genres Explained
The Spotify Wrapped feature lists some pretty obscure genres, like dance pop, bubblegrunge, freak folk, country dawn and Dream SMP. Here is what they...www.newsweek.com
The Spotify Wrapped feature lists some pretty obscure genres, like dance pop, bubblegrunge, freak folk, country dawn and Dream SMP. Here is what they...www.newsweek.com
Newsweek is a premier news magazine and website that has been bringing high-quality journalism to readers around the globe for over 80 years.https://www.newsweek.com
Comments / 0