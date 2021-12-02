ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Peoria, IL

6 Peoria-area high school basketball games to watch in December

By Adam Duvall, Journal Star
 3 days ago

Flip the calendar because December has arrived.

Over the next few weeks, the high school basketball games played are just a precursor for holiday tournaments, taking place the final week of this month. Boys and girls teams will try and fit in as many games as possible before the holidays hit.

Here are six Peoria-area games to watch in December:

Richwoods at Notre Dame, 7 p.m. Friday, Dec. 3

This early season nonconference boys game gives the Irish a chance to play rested following a tough 22-hour, three-game stretch over this past weekend. Richwoods went 1-2 at the Rockford Boylan Tournament over Thanksgiving, beating Chicago Marshall, 49-42.

Manual at Washington, 7 p.m. Tuesday, Dec. 7

This boys contest inside Torry Gym may have the feeling of a regional or sectional game. The Rams look to put behind a 1-2 start and potentially get a big road victory. This will be the Panthers’ sixth home game of the season following a 2-2 showing at The Kevin Brown Memorial Tournament of Champions.

Brimfield at Eureka, 7 p.m. Monday, Dec. 13

This girls game pits a pair of teams that went undefeated during last season’s pandemic-shorten campaign. Look for Brimfield’s Ella Lune and Elynn Peterson to matchup pretty well with Ellie Cahill and Ella Ausmus of Eureka.

Peoria High at Notre Dame, 7 p.m. Tuesday, Dec. 14

This nonconference girls game will provide a great gauge for what to expect come Big 12 Conference season as well as postseason play. Lions coach Meechie Edwards has two of the area’s best in Denali Craig-Edwards and Aaliyah Guyton. PND will counter with Mya Wardle and Molly Rickey.

Morton at Washington, 7 p.m. Tuesday, Dec. 14

This is the first of potentially three girls meetings between the Mid-Illini Conference rivals. The Potters beat Washington last season to win the inaugural M-I tournament title, 49-44 in overtime. Georgia Duncan, Claire McDougall and Addison Kimler make up a solid trio for the Panthers.

Peoria High at Manual, 6:30 p.m. Friday, Dec. 17

This is the first chapter of the longstanding River City boys rivalry between the Lions and Rams. Peoria High and coach Danny Ruffin get an opportunity to steal one on the road. Manual will rely on its signature full-court pressure defense to get easy buckets.

Adam Duvall is a Journal Star sports reporter. Email him at aduvall@pjstar.com. Follow him on Twitter @AdamDuvall.

This article originally appeared on Journal Star: 6 Peoria-area high school basketball games to watch in December

