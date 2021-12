Vice President Kamala Harris has enjoyed cooking up a storm in the kitchen ever since her childhood days. According to Glamour, her family members were especially good in the kitchen, something that she observed and eventually picked up herself. She said, "As a child, I remember hearing the pots and smelling the food, and kind of like someone in a trance, I would walk into the kitchen to see all this incredible stuff happening." Harris' mother would often tell her that because she was such a fan of delicious food, it was important for her to learn to cook well. One of the first dishes she mastered? Scrambled eggs.

U.S. POLITICS ・ 9 DAYS AGO