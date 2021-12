SALISBURY, Md. – Economists are saying that November was the strongest month of recovery since the pandemic began, but that may not be how people are feeling. A national poll of consumer sentiment from the University of Michigan has found rising costs on consumer goods like gas, cars, foods, and materials are rising. Even with pay increases, consumers are afraid that price increases won’t be temporary, and could still put them behind when it comes time to pay the bills.

SALISBURY, MD ・ 9 DAYS AGO